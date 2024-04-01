King Charles Sends Out a Warm Retirement Message to a Surprising Person; See Who It is Here

King Charles III lets bygones be bygones and sends a warm message to the man he once called “awful.”

Nineteen years ago, the now-King Charles was accidentally recorded calling BBC Nicholas Witchell an “awful” man. Fast-forward to today, and the monarch sent a video message to Witchell upon his retirement, recalling the “ups and downs” they experienced together.

When Prince Charles accidentally showed his true feelings for Witchel

In 2005, Prince Charles went on a skiing holiday with his sons Harry and William, and Nicholas Witchell was one of the reporters on his press pack. The skiing trip was planned just a few months ahead of Charles’s wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

When Witchel threw a question at the trio, the father of two was seemingly pissed and said to his sons, “Bloody people. I can’t bear that man. I mean, he is so awful, he really is” about the reporter, not realizing that he could be heard. The remarks left the retired BBC journalist in surprise!

King Charles's message for BBC reporter Witchell

According to The Sun, the message was “generous and heartfelt.” The full video message has not been revealed, but the news channel mentioned the King joking about the “ups and downs” in their journey.

After the brief fallout between the King and his longtime royal correspondent, the duo made up. In fact, the former became patronage to Witchell’s Normandy Memorial Trust campaign and established a permanent D-Day memorial.

Perhaps the King is healing all the bitter relations as he battles cancer. Talking about bitter relations, he reconnected with his estranged son, Prince Harry, after his diagnosis was made public. An insider reported to People’s Magazine that the father and son are taking “baby steps” to heal their relationship.

The King made his public appearance on Easter after his Cancer diagnosis announcement.