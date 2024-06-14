King Charles Snubs Kate Middleton From Major Announcement Amidst Princess’ Ongoing Cancer Treatment

King Charles has let off Kate Middleton from the major royal appointments ahead of the Garter's Day event. While the princess is away from public duties as she is undergoing her cancer treatment, she opened up about her disease to the audience in March this year. After the King’s list of appointments did not include the Middleton, the reports suggested that the Princess of Wales was snubbed off the ceremony.

The monarch appointed two major roles ahead of the chivalry order ceremony. One of the roles appointed by the king was that of Chancellor of the Order of the Garter, and the other appointment was that of Master of the Horse.

Who did King Charles provide with major appointments before Garter Day?

Not only was Kate Middleton not given any appointments before Garter Day, but other royal family members, too, were left out of the royal positions. A day before the ceremony, King Charles appointed Baroness Manningham-Buller as the Chancellor Order of the Garter. Buller was the former MI 5 director. Meanwhile, for the second position, the head of state chose Lord Ashton of Hyde for the title of Master of the Horse. Lord Ashton previously worked as an insurance broker in the city.

As for the last year, the Duchess of Cambridge played the role of Order of the Garter. The princess wore a black polka dot dress and matched her outfit with Princess Diana’s earrings that she got during her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

Advertisement

Since the beginning of the year, Middleton has been away from the public eye. In January, the princess underwent major abdominal surgery and later suffered from cancer.

ALSO READ: Royal Photographer Shares Insights into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Sporty and Competitive Side

Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment

Middleton, on March 22, announced the unfortunate news of her being diagnosed with cancer soon after her successful abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales shared that she had begun the preventive chemo-therapy session and would return to the public eye soon. However, sources close to Middleton shared that the chances of the future Queen returning to public duties seem to be low.

One of the sources stated that Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back.” They added, “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

Apart from the princess, King Charles, too, is undergoing cancer treatment.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton Join Prince William To Work Anytime Soon? Here's What We Know