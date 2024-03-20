King Charles Spotted Leaving Windsor Castle After Falling Victim To Death Hoax; DEETS Explored

King Charles was spotted leaving Windsor Castle hours after Russia's death claims. The King arrived at Clarence House so that he could prepare to speak to the gathering on the occasion of the Korean War's 70th anniversary. Princess Anne and Princess Sofie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, joined the head of state as he hosted the army veterans.

Princess Anne hosted a separate dinner for the army officers on Tuesday, which the King did not attend. At the dinner, Princess Anne made a speech on behalf of her brother, who said, "It has been a personal ambition of mine to invite you all, in some form, to Buckingham Palace to recognize this significant milestone and ensure you are all most deservingly honored for your valiant service over 70 years ago."

Death Hoax By Russia

On Monday, Russia issued a fake statement with the logo of Buckingham Palace and a date. The statement read, "The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon."

Following the announcement, the U.K. embassy in Russia immediately put out a video claiming the news to be false. They wrote, "We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake."

Soon enough, the documents were scanned, and it was revealed that they were photoshopped. The documents at the time of the Queen's death were picked out and edited. However, there is no clarity yet on whether the news was an attention-seeking stunt or a mistake.

King Charles Cancer Diagnosis

On February 5th, Buckingham Palace released a statement informing the public about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. The type of cancer is not yet disclosed by the palace, but the Royal Head has been undergoing medications and cures.

The statement read, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

His Royal Highness has taken a step back from royal duties for the time being.

