King Charles' staff receive redundancy notices during Queen Elizabeth's church service: Reports
King Charles' staff from Clarence House reportedly received redundancy notices following his proclamation as the new monarch.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles has been officially announced as UK's new monarch. Amid the same, several members of the royal family have now assumed new roles following which their royal residences will be changed. Due to the same, reports suggest that several employees working at the royal residence of Clarence House for King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales have been told they could lose their jobs, according to a recent report.
As reported by The Guardian, a few employees of the royal residence in Westminster have reportedly been given notices of their redundancy as the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will assume new roles and their office moves to the Buckingham Palace. The notices handed out to the staff have reportedly left them absolutely "livid."
It has been maintained that this is the norm that is followed every time a royal member adopts a new role as per the report. A Clarence House spokesperson also told The Guardian, "Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff."
It's not yet clear when King Charles will be moving to Buckingham Palace. Currently, the funeral preparations for Queen Elizabeth II are on. On Wednesday, King Charles along with his siblings and sons Harry and William will be walking from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth.
ALSO READ: King Charles expresses his annoyance over a leaked pen in a viral video: Can’t bear this bloody thing