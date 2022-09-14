King Charles' staff receive redundancy notices during Queen Elizabeth's church service: Reports

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles has been officially announced as UK's new monarch. Amid the same, several members of the royal family have now assumed new roles following which their royal residences will be changed. Due to the same, reports suggest that several employees working at the royal residence of Clarence House for King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales have been told they could lose their jobs, according to a recent report.

As reported by The Guardian, a few employees of the royal residence in Westminster have reportedly been given notices of their redundancy as the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will assume new roles and their office moves to the Buckingham Palace. The notices handed out to the staff have reportedly left them absolutely "livid."