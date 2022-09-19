King Charles thanks mourners for their heartfelt messages in a statement ahead of Queen's funeral
King Charles shared a statement ahead of Queen Elizabeth's final farewell as the nation gears up for the state funeral of the late monarch.
Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral which is being held on September 19, King Charles III released an emotional statement regarding the support he has received from mourners in the UK as well as across the world. Following the death of the Queen, King Charles ascended the throne and became Britain's new monarch along with Queen Consort Camilla.
A statement that was released by the Royal Family's Instagram handle had King Charles III thanking everyone for their supportive messages. The statement read, "Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world." He further continued, "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen."
Speaking about bidding the last farewell to his late mother, King Charles also added, "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."
On Monday, Charles will lead the nation in mourning for its longest-serving monarch at the state funeral for the Queen at Westminster Abbey. The funeral will likely be attended by over 5000 guests who are travelling from across the world. All senior members of the royal family will be present.
