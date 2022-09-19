King Charles thanks mourners for their heartfelt messages in a statement ahead of Queen's funeral

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral which is being held on September 19, King Charles III released an emotional statement regarding the support he has received from mourners in the UK as well as across the world. Following the death of the Queen, King Charles ascended the throne and became Britain's new monarch along with Queen Consort Camilla.

A statement that was released by the Royal Family's Instagram handle had King Charles III thanking everyone for their supportive messages. The statement read, "Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world." He further continued, "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen."