'King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone': Everything you need to know about the series based on Monarch's past

A new royal docuseries is on it way! Paramount + has made an announcement on Monday that a documentary titled “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone” is all set to premiere a few days before King Chales III’s coronation. After the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8 of last year at the age of 96, the monarch took the throne.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming docuseries.

‘King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone': What is it about?

Ahead of King Charle’s coronation that is scheduled to take place on May 6, the movie gives an unprecedented sneak peek at the life of the Monarch from those who have known him closely such as his former friends, schoolmates, girlfriends, and private staff. The documentary also reveals insights about Charles' relationship with the late Princess Diana that had not previously been revealed.

When will it be released?

The documentary is slated for release on May 2 in the U.S. There are no further details on the release time.

How many episodes are in the documentary?

It has no episodes. The running time of the documentary will be 90 minutes, including exclusive interviews, former girlfriends’ letters, spanking new pictures, schoolmates, and private staff. Each person will share some new details about the Monarch with many opening up for the first time.

Who will appear in the documentary?

Johnny Stonborough, a fellow student at Charles' boarding school, gave Charles the nickname "The Boy Who Walked Alone" because of the solitude and hostility he experienced growing up. Along with India Hicks, the goddaughter of King Charles, Mervyn Wycherley, a former cook to the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer, squadron leader Graham Laurien, who flew King Charles more than 760 times, and ex-girlfriends Janet Jenkins and Jane Ward are one of those who will be being interviewed.

