King Charles to Star in Amazon Prime Documentary Based on His 2010 Book; Details Inside

Many major news stories are emerging from the British Royal Family. Recent reports suggest that Amazon Prime has won the rights to produce a feature-length documentary in which King Charles will allow filmmakers access to his private life.

According to a report by The Times of London, filming for the project has already begun. The reports also indicate that King Charles will share a message with viewers about how he believes people can save the planet and transform it by working together.

As reported by Deadline, the film will follow the philosophy outlined by King Charles in his 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World.

Interestingly, production began last month in Scotland.

A source who spoke to The Times of London revealed, “Filming has started for the Amazon production, and the crew has spent some time with the King. More than in any other documentary he has done before, the aim seems to be to tell the world what the King stands for and what he is all about.”

The outlet has also reported that many platforms were previously being considered for the project. However, it was Amazon Prime that ultimately won royal approval. Meanwhile, it has been noted that the Royal Family has previously collaborated with many highly acclaimed UK-based broadcasters, including the BBC and ITV.

For those who may not know, King Charles's son, Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, famously signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix in the past. Interestingly, the aforementioned streaming platform is a rival of Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

The couple signed the deal with Netflix five years ago for a documentary series detailing their own lives.