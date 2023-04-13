King Charles’s coronation: Prince Harry to attend without Meghan Markle; Here’s everything to know

King Charles III is all set to be crowned as the new Monarch of England, at a lavish royal ceremony which is set to be held on May 6, Saturday at Westminster Abbey, England. The coronation ceremony will be followed by a series of grand celebrations including street parties and concerts, that will be held throughout the weekend. King Charles III ascended the throne after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry to attend King Charles' Coronation without Meghan Markle

As per the latest updates, Prince Harry is planning to attend his father King Charles' Coronation ceremony, without his wife Meghan Markle. The official statement released by Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex and the couple's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will give the new Morarch's coronation ceremony a miss. The confirmation from the Buckingham Palace ended the speculations over the Duke of Sussex's strained relationship with his father King Charles III, and the rest of the royal family members.