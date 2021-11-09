From King Edward VIII to Prince Harry, THESE royals left their titles & monarchy for love

True love is rare but only a few in the world understand that, and even fewer are those who give up a major part of their identity to be with their true loves, but as they say--when you know, you know. Today, we are looking at 4 royals who gave up their titles and their right to the throne to marry the love of their lives. Scroll down to see the courageous couples that are a beacon of love and strength.

Prince Philip: While the Duke of Edinburgh was an active part of the British royal family until his passing in April 2021, he actually married into it. The Duke who was a prince in Greece in Denmark before marrying Queen Elizabeth but renounced his claim to not one but two thrones when he wed then-Princess in 1947. After his marriage, Philip took his mother's maiden name- Mountbatten.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: After stepping down as senior royals on 8 January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their titles and their right to the throne. While the couple retains their HRH stylings, they are not permitted to use them. Harry and Meghan now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

King Edward VIII: The former king was abdicated for marrying Wallis Simpson, who was a divorced socialite from the states. After meeting Wallis, Edward courageously left his position for love. The royal was on the throne for a year before he left London to marry Wallis. "I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as king as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love," he said in his official announcement.

Princess Mako: Princess Mako of Japan recently tied the knot with Kei Komuro. The first child of the Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Japan, and a former member of the Japanese imperial family left behind the imperial household and all the benefits that went along with it to marry the love of her life.

Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no regrets about stepping down as senior royals: Report