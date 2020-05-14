The King: Eternal Monarch: 5 interesting aspects of Lee Min Ho led K Drama show that makes it worth a watch
It has been four weeks since The King: Eternal Monarch premiered. The SBS South Korean drama series stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun in the lead role with Woo Do-hwan, Jung Eun-chae, Lee Jung-jin and Kim Kyung-nam in prominent supporting roles. While the series has been riding the troubled tides when it comes to the ratings owing to several reasons (including Min Ho and Go Eun's underdeveloped chemistry), there are five interesting aspects of The King: Eternal Monarch that makes the series worth your time.
The Parallel connection:
The concept of love beyond your own universe hasn't explored in depth. However, The King: Eternal Monarch adapts the scientific concept of multiple dimensions - something that was seen in Avengers: Endgame - to explore not just romance but also revenge. The series revolves around the Emporer of Kingdom of Corea Lee Gon (played by Min-Ho) who witnesses his father's death by the hands of his traitor uncle Lee Lim. While he narrowly escapes his death as a child, Gon believes that Lim has met his end. However, as he discovers the concept of multiple dimensions and discovers that not only is his uncle alive but he is plotting an unfortunate turn of events involving people of his kingdom and the Republic of Korea.
The plot gives the lead cast a platform to portray two different characters. The actors, except Min Ho, play characters who are pole apart from their doppelgangers in the alternative universe. The difference in characteristics makes the show worth your time.
Lee Min-Ho:
If that isn't a reason enough, we don't know what more to offer. The actor makes a comeback with The King: Eternal Monarch after he finished his time in the military. While the actor has already proved he's a great actor with numerous shows like The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea and Boys Over Flower, Min-Ho undergoes a regal makeover with The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor makes an earnest attempt to be the king on a white horse who will steal your heart away.
Kim Eun-sook:
Anyone who has watched K-Dramas would be familiar with Kim Eun-sook. For those who aren't aware of who she is, here's a quick introduction. Eun-sook is a renowned writer in the Korean entertainment industry. She has penned numerous popular shows, including Goblin, The Heirs and Descendants of the Sun. Although we'll be honest, The King: Eternal Monarch isn't her best work yet, it is evident that she tried something unique. This is also the second time Kim Eun-sook and Lee Min Ho are collaborating. The duo worked together on The Heirs.
Min Ho spoke about reuniting with the writer when the show had begun. The actor confessed he was happy for he felt he is a tad more mature than the time he first worked with her. "I am very happy to say that I think I have matured more since then and we are also able to communicate a little more on a truer level. And of course, I couldn't help but marvel at the abilities of writer Kim Eun-sook as I read this script, so I am really doing my best to make our second work great," he said, as per an Asia One report.
Cinematography:
Most fans of the show would agree that The King: Eternal Monarch has roped in one of the best cinematographers in the country. Several moments in the series are a treat to watch. There come a few moments in the series when time stands still. Except for Lee Gon and Lee Lim, the world comes to a standstill. The moments when the time pauses, the details to every scene, the elements in the frame and the colours of the shot make the frame worth pinning up your wall.
Woo Doo-hwan:
The actor plays a supporting role in the series. However, there are times when he steals the spotlight from Min-Ho. The biggest example of which was seen during the series' Episode 7 and Episode 8. He plays Captain Jo Young in the Kingdom of Corea. As he visits the Republic of Korea, he meets his parallel universe twin Jo Eun-seob. The interaction between the two characters was unbelievably real and it did not feel like it was the same actor portraying both the roles.
Are you watching The King: Eternal Monarch? Let us know what your favourite aspect of the show is in the comments below.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Great drama. I like the way the King in full attire in charge, protecting his country and his love one... Tho they are from different universe... So entertaining, mind gobbling.. Very interesting, the girl really playing well, her love is still uncertain as I think she is still confuse and in shock... If this is her fate, how can she fall in love with a king...nice drama, very extraordinary... And is she the one rescuing the king while he was a boy, nearly murdered by the evil uncle?
Anonymous 5 hours ago
It's unbelievably boring. Don't bother wasting your time with this crap show.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Totally love it. Its cleverly done and the cast combine comedy and drama so well. It is fantasy and just what is needed at this uncertain time. Keep these dramas coming.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
love the ost❤️very heartwarming
Anonymous 9 hours ago
i find it unique...i just love every episode❤️
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I concur with this writer
Anonymous 11 hours ago
The story is full of potential but the directing and editing did not bring out the best of it! Always jump from here to there! Not easy to follow! Watched the show because of Lee Min Ho and he’s good as always. Woo doo hwan is outstanding in portraying two roles with so opposing characters. So amusing when the two woo doo hwan met in episodes 7 or 8. Cinematography is impressive. Just wonder where did the beautiful OST go. Some scenes certainly need background music to make them less dry.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
I really enjoy watching this show. Despite the bad reviews by others, i am excited for friday and saturday just to watch this show. The episodes are more exciting and the story is just unfolding. Love love this show and lmh. The plot is very confusing at first so we should be patient kkkkk
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Intuitive, no spoon-feeding, requires the viewer to think and analyze & loving the use of Euler’s principle + quantum mechanics for the parallel universe. LMH is perfect as the King, KGE is perfect as the detective, WDH is handsomely funny & the rest of the cast are on point. Imo, Tae-eul’s initial connection with the King is on a cerebral/intellectual level rather than the visceral, which is nice for a change. After all, some say that great films do not get by on the visceral alone.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
I started watching this drama for Lee min ho but now ended up with this innovative story, this drama is worth of watching. I liked every single episodes, this mystery and romantic drama became a very good combination.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
The show is okay,I get lost trying to keep up with the dopplegangers.lol I luv both main characters,but everytime I look at female lead I see the goblin,she had great chemistry with him...min ho is gorgeous as ever,I'll keep watching,hopefully will pick up more...is quite funny at times
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Reason for me to watch this drama is only and only is Lee min ho .
Anonymous 18 hours ago
I love the series, the actors, and the story of two parallel worlds. Also is very romantic.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
I love this series. The actors are so on point and the story is very interesting....I wonder whats gonna happen on the next episode! Ps. I'm kinda sad that we're already half way through...
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Worth your time; Lee Min Ho's best so far; especially like the scene from episode 5 where he walked towards Kim Go Eun. Amazing!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Lee min ho is just outstanding in his portrayal of the King. He steals the show throughout in rather a surreal drama. Woo doo hwan is fantastic in his dual role. Heroine is a disappointment and no chemistry with Lee min ho however he tries on his part.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Love it love it watch it you will not be disappointed. I have watched it 7 times and wait for Friday and Saturday for new episodes. Thanks for all of you working together again..
Anonymous 21 hours ago
You have got to give this series it's do I love it so much. I have watched it 5 tmes already and keep waiting for Friday and Saturday for new episodes. The love story is really starting, I'm hoping it has a happy ending. Thanks for working together again all of you.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
The only reason I watch this drama is lee min ho
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Sam e
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Yes,me too
Anonymous 22 hours ago
This is a great series. The story is really clever and interesting, the protagonists are really fun (especially the female lead played by Kim Go Eun), and the cinematography is gorgeous. Give it a chance — you won’t be disappointed.