The King: Eternal Monarch: 5 interesting aspects of Lee Min Ho led K Drama show that makes it worth a watch

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered on the small screen almost a month ago. The show stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun in the lead.

It has been four weeks since The King: Eternal Monarch premiered. The SBS South Korean drama series stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun in the lead role with Woo Do-hwan, Jung Eun-chae, Lee Jung-jin and Kim Kyung-nam in prominent supporting roles. While the series has been riding the troubled tides when it comes to the ratings owing to several reasons (including Min Ho and Go Eun's underdeveloped chemistry), there are five interesting aspects of The King: Eternal Monarch that makes the series worth your time.

The Parallel connection:

The concept of love beyond your own universe hasn't explored in depth. However, The King: Eternal Monarch adapts the scientific concept of multiple dimensions - something that was seen in Avengers: Endgame - to explore not just romance but also revenge. The series revolves around the Emporer of Kingdom of Corea Lee Gon (played by Min-Ho) who witnesses his father's death by the hands of his traitor uncle Lee Lim. While he narrowly escapes his death as a child, Gon believes that Lim has met his end. However, as he discovers the concept of multiple dimensions and discovers that not only is his uncle alive but he is plotting an unfortunate turn of events involving people of his kingdom and the Republic of Korea.

The plot gives the lead cast a platform to portray two different characters. The actors, except Min Ho, play characters who are pole apart from their doppelgangers in the alternative universe. The difference in characteristics makes the show worth your time.

Lee Min-Ho:

If that isn't a reason enough, we don't know what more to offer. The actor makes a comeback with The King: Eternal Monarch after he finished his time in the military. While the actor has already proved he's a great actor with numerous shows like The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea and Boys Over Flower, Min-Ho undergoes a regal makeover with The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor makes an earnest attempt to be the king on a white horse who will steal your heart away.

Kim Eun-sook:

Anyone who has watched K-Dramas would be familiar with Kim Eun-sook. For those who aren't aware of who she is, here's a quick introduction. Eun-sook is a renowned writer in the Korean entertainment industry. She has penned numerous popular shows, including Goblin, The Heirs and Descendants of the Sun. Although we'll be honest, The King: Eternal Monarch isn't her best work yet, it is evident that she tried something unique. This is also the second time Kim Eun-sook and Lee Min Ho are collaborating. The duo worked together on The Heirs.

Min Ho spoke about reuniting with the writer when the show had begun. The actor confessed he was happy for he felt he is a tad more mature than the time he first worked with her. "I am very happy to say that I think I have matured more since then and we are also able to communicate a little more on a truer level. And of course, I couldn't help but marvel at the abilities of writer Kim Eun-sook as I read this script, so I am really doing my best to make our second work great," he said, as per an Asia One report.

Cinematography:

Most fans of the show would agree that The King: Eternal Monarch has roped in one of the best cinematographers in the country. Several moments in the series are a treat to watch. There come a few moments in the series when time stands still. Except for Lee Gon and Lee Lim, the world comes to a standstill. The moments when the time pauses, the details to every scene, the elements in the frame and the colours of the shot make the frame worth pinning up your wall.

Woo Doo-hwan:

The actor plays a supporting role in the series. However, there are times when he steals the spotlight from Min-Ho. The biggest example of which was seen during the series' Episode 7 and Episode 8. He plays Captain Jo Young in the Kingdom of Corea. As he visits the Republic of Korea, he meets his parallel universe twin Jo Eun-seob. The interaction between the two characters was unbelievably real and it did not feel like it was the same actor portraying both the roles.

Are you watching The King: Eternal Monarch? Let us know what your favourite aspect of the show is in the comments below.

