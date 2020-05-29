The King: Eternal Monarch actress Kim Go Eun had a good time filming the Lee Min Ho starrer; Watch Video

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun shares an adorable BTS video from the sets. The filming of the SBS wrapped this week.

The King: Eternal Monarch actress Kim Go Eun has had a ball filming the SBS drama. Over the past few weeks, she has been sharing photos and behind-the-scenes photos from the series to reveal that she made numerous fun memories while shooting. A new video shared by the star just adds to the collection. In the new video she shared on Instagram, Go Eun is seen goofing around in between takes. The actress sported an all-black ensemble in the shot.

Waiting for the scene to take off, she oscillates from one end of the frame to another flashing her heartwarming smile. But soon, she hides behind her co-star. While it isn't clear who she was filming with, for the fellow actor's face wasn't included in the frame, judging by the height difference and built, it seems like it was Lee Min Ho.

Check out the video from the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch below:

Meanwhile, The King: Eternal Monarch wrapped its filming on May 28 after 8 months of filming. Hwa & Dam Pictures said, "Filming [for ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’], which began in October of last year and continued over eight months, was completed on May 28. We would like to thank the cast and crew, who did their very best for the new and different parallel-universe fantasy romance ‘The King: Eternal Monarch,’ one more time for their toil.”

"The drama’s unpredictable and endlessly eventful story will continue to unfold in the remaining four episodes. Please stay tuned until the very end," the statement added, as reported by Soompi.

