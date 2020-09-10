  1. Home
The King: Eternal Monarch actress Kim Go Eun poses with an adorable pooch and we're confused whom to focus on

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and posted a photo. The actress posed with a cute little pooch.
The King: Eternal Monarch alum Kim Go Eun has been blessing our timelines often lately. She was MIA for a few weeks before she dropped a photo of getting her makeup done. While she did not reveal what she was up to, it felt good to have her on our timelines. She then posted a picture of the twilight skies and now, she shared a picture with an adorable pooch. Taking to Instagram, the Goblin star flashed her contagious smile while she posed with a white dog. 

The actress let the camera focus on the adorable little doggy while she squeezed her face enough in the frame for us to see how happy she was in the shot. Kim Go Eun appeared to be seated in an empty cafe. Going by the decor, it seemed like a tea house. The background also featured two miniature Eiffel Towers. Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

순이랑 

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

Kim Go Eun was last seen in the SBS drama opposite Lee Min Ho. The actress's performance was loved by fans. At the time of the show's end, Kim Go Eun thanked fans for their love and support towards her character and the show. As reported by Soompi, Kim Go Eun said, "I was able to stay strong and film until the end thanks to each and every time the viewers said that they were enjoying the drama. I am really thankful." 

We are as eager as fans to know what her next project could be! What genre do you think she should experiment with next? Let us know in the comments below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :InstagramSoompi

