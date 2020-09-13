The King: Eternal Monarch actress Kim Go Eun sports a new look; Goblin alum flaunts curls in her latest selca

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun has us feeling nostalgic with her new hairdo. The actress's new hairstyle brought back memories of her Goblin look. However, she added a curly spin to it.

Kim Go Eun has undergone a makeover and we are in love with her hairstyle! The King: Eternal Monarch alum has been actively sharing her whereabouts on Instagram off-late. From pictures of her nephew to her rendezvous with an adorable pooch at a cafe, we love that Kim Go Eun has been giving us a glimpse into her life. Today, the Goblin actress revealed she has kissed her straight locks goodbye to embrace a new hairdo. Kim Go Eun sat in front of a mirror to take a selca and reveal her new look.

In the photo, Kim Go Eun sports curly locks as against her traditional hairdo. The actress is pulling off the new style with ease! While we got a good look at her hairstyle, Kim Go Eun hid her face behind a mask. She tagged the hairstylist who gave her the stunning makeover.

Check out the photo below:

This isn't the first time the actress presented a refreshing hair transformation. Back in 2016, the actress left everyone stunned when she opted to chop her hair short. The short hairdo came shortly after she rocked dyed, long curly tresses for Cheese in the Trap. She went on to sport a short hairstyle for Goblin as well. While the lengths varied, in the episodes leading up to the finale, the actress chose to maintain a bob cut. Check out a photo from the time below:

