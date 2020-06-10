The King: Eternal Monarch: After Lee Min Ho starrer, Woo Do Hwan could LEAD a new drama

The King: Eternal Monarch star Woo Do Hwan has been offered the lead in a new drama titled Hero.

Woo Do Hwan has impressed viewers with his double role in The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor plays a mellow, composed and protective Captain Jo Young, who is tasked with supporting and protecting Lee Min Ho's character Lee Gon. On the other hand, he plays out a fun-loving, full of life Jo Eun Seob, from the Republic of Korea. Fans of the SBS show are impressed by his ability to present two starkly different roles in one scene. While fans wait to see how his character will support Lee Gon, a new update has revealed his possible plans post the end of the show.

A source informed Ilgan Sports that Do Hwan will star as the lead of a television series after The King: Eternal Monarch ends. The informer claimed the actor will star as the lead in Hero. “Woo Do Hwan will transform into Oh Gyu Tae, the main character of the drama ‘Hero’ slated to air on OCN," the source told the site.

However, the actor's agency KeyEast Entertainment clarified to Newsen he has only been offered but he has not been roped in just yet. "The new drama ‘Hero’ is one of the projects he was offered," the agency said. If Do Hwan accepts it, he will play a former prosecutor who currently holds no job who is named Gyu Tae. According to Soompi, Tae was an amateur boxer in school but he gives up the sport after his brother's mysterious death. He goes on to become an investigation department's prosecutor. But a turn of events forces him to retire from his position and starts working part-time at a friend’s tuning shop.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 15: Lee Min Ho's Lee Gon, Tae Eul v Young, Eun Seob; Which goodbye was emotional?

Share your comment ×