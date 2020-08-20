The King: Eternal Monarch alum Heo Dong Won tests positive for COVID 19; Actor's agency issues statement

The King: Eternal Monarch star Heo Dong Won has been tested positive for COVID 19. The actor is currently filming Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. The production has come to a halt.

The King: Eternal Monarch's supporting actor Heo Dong Won has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is currently filming an upcoming South Korean drama called Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. The filming of the series was brought to a halt as a preventative measure. According to SPOTV, The actor is starring in a play with Seo Sung Jong, who was also tested positive for the virus. Heo Dong Won's agency confirmed the medical update in a statement and said that the necessary steps have been taken.

"After a cast member from Heo Dong Won’s play “Jjamppong” (literal title) tested positive for COVID-19, he received a notice from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on August 19 for coming in contact with someone infected, so Heo Dong Won was in self-quarantine after being tested for COVID-19," the actor's agency Ace Factory said, via Soompi.

Heo Dong Won has been transferred to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further reexamination. "Heo Dong Won is starring in the drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,” and immediately after receiving a call from the KCDC, we informed the drama of the tests in process so that they can take follow-up measures. We also immediately shared the news of today’s positive test result," the statement added. They also revealed that his manager tested for the virus and the results were negative.

The news of Heo Dong Won's COVID-19 test comes at the same time that Seo Sung Jong's test results made the headlines. Seo Sung Jong was filming for To All the Guys Who Loved Me. The filming of the series has brought to a halt. According to Osen, Seo Sung Jong tested positive on August 19 after he began experiencing symptoms on August 16 and underwent the test on August 18.

Following the diagnosis, the filming of the KBS drama came to a halt, with just two episodes left to film. "We have halted all filming for the drama, and all those who came into contact with him have been asked to quarantine and get tested," a source was quoted.

We hope Heo Dong Won and Seo Sung Jong a speedy recovery.

