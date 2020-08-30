  1. Home
The King: Eternal Monarch alum Kim Go Eun gives a glimpse at her experiment with a bold lipstick shade

After being MIA for weeks on Instagram, The King: Eternal Monarch alum Kim Go Eun shared a selca on the social media platform. The actress gives a glimpse at her lipstick shade.
5416 reads Mumbai
Kim Go Eun has been laying low on social media lately. The King: Eternal Monarch alum last posted a photo in the first week of August. While fans were missing her on social media, she surprised them by dropping a new selca. The selfie sees the actress in a dressing room, with hair and makeup equipment laying around behind her. However, Kim Go Eun wanted us to focus on her lips. The actress, via her Instagram caption, revealed she was trying the over-lip technique of applying the lipstick. 

In the photo, the Goblin actress has opted for a plum shade of lipstick and experimented with the application style. The actress seems to be attending a formal event for she polka-dots business casual blouse and sported a dark blue cardigan over it. She chose to let her down, giving us a good look at her flawless skin. Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

그때 그 시절 미수의 오버립 ..모두 힘내자요

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

Kim Go Eun was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. While fans loved watching her opposite Lee Min Ho in the SBS drama, fans are eager to know what her next project could be. The actress hasn't revealed details of her upcoming project just yet. We wonder if she will sign a movie next. Going by the past, the actress did give the small screen a short break after Goblin and starred in a few movies before she signed The King: Eternal Monarch. What do you think Kim Go Eun should feature in next, a movie or a K-drama? Let us know your pick in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: When The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun REVEALED her simple and sweet criteria for happiness

Credits :Instagram

