The King: Eternal Monarch: Are these the reasons why Lee Min Ho starrer is witnessing low TV ratings?

The King: Eternal Monarch witnessed a drop in TV ratings on its second weekend. While the show has the possibilities of regaining viewership, here's a look at the possible reasons behind the drop in ratings.

The King: Eternal Monarch was supposed to be one of the most awaited series of the year for it featured Lee Min-Ho's comeback. However, the recent TV ratings revealed that the audience isn't all that impressed with the SBS fantasy series. Four episodes into the 16-episode series, The King: Eternal Monarch hasn't seen a double-digit rating since the pilot episode aired. As reported by Soompi, Nielsen Korea reports the K-Drama premiered with a nationwide average of 10.1 and 11.4 percent viewership.

Although the viewership set an SBS record of the highest Friday-Saturday drama premiere ratings on the channel, the Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun starrer witnessed a dip on the second Friday, with the premiere of episode 3. The King: Eternal Monarch's episode 3 aired on April 24 witnessed a viewership of 7.8 percent (11th overall) and 9 percent (7th overall) or an average of 8.4 percent. The fourth episode did notice a rise, received ratings of 8 percent (9th overall) and 9.7 percent (4th overall) or 8.85 percent on average. However, it was still lower than the debut weekend.

While it seems best to wait until the fifth and sixth episode's ratings to truly know the popularity of the show, there are a few possible flaws that could have impacted the ratings. Take a look:

Predictable plot:

There is no doubt The King: Eternal Monarch began on a high note. The pilot episode is carefully layered, with every character established perfectly. It is almost difficult to take off your eyes from the screen. You are invested from the word go. However, the plot falls flat when Min-Ho meets Go-Eun. Don't get me wrong, the pairing is refreshing but his hunt for the detective comes to a flat fall and before you know it, you manage to decode the masked saviour. (There are several convincing theories out there but we still want to give the makers the benefit of doubt and surprise). Your interest dies as the events of the second episode unfold.

Lack of Depth:

From the second episode, the pace of the series slows down. While it helps you invest better in the series, the strings hang too far apart that the series begins to feel superficial. There comes a point, especially in the third and fourth episodes, when you are sitting in front of the screen wondering what in the world is going on. To top it off, a few scenes are not convincing enough. For example, when Lee Gon returns to the empire, Prime Minister Koo Seo-ryeong (Jung Eun-chae) barges into the study and there is a full-blown interaction between the two. While the need for the chat is understandable, the scene is dragged unnecessarily long thus losing the impact of the scene.

Visually appealing, storytelling not so much:

There is no denying that The King: Eternal Monarch is a visually appealing series. The cinematography is outstanding. Especially when the series portrays the act of time standing still. However, the amount of attention on the visual appeal should have been given to the pace and storyline. The King: Eternal Monarch began as a well-layered series. Unfortunately, the layers turned into flatbread. It is surprising for it has been penned by Goblin writer Kim Eun-sook.

Lack of Chemistry:

By lack of chemistry, we are not referring to Min-Ho and Go-Eun's chemistry. They are a treat to watch. But the first episode gave us another relationship to root for: Min-Ho's Lee Gon and Woo Do-Hwan's Jo Eun Seob. The first episode left us begging for more from the bromance. However, it the fourth episode, the two characters seems to have lost a sense of connect. When you would think that a different facet of Eun Seob would spring out upon the return on Lee Gon, he disappoints with his reaction. To top it off, the scene where Gon complains about the "glare" Eun Seob gives him feels too forced into the picture. While Min-Ho tries to offer a hand of bromance, Do-Hwan doesn't seem to reciprocate.

Villain isn't menacing enough:

Jung-Jin Lee is undoubtedly a good looking villain. But that's about it shown on the series. While the pilot episode established that he is ruthless and spares no one coming his way of power, there hasn't been convincing proof that he is someone to be feared of. If he is as ruthless as shown in the first episode, there needs to be a lot more scenes and instances that prove he is a terrifying antagonist who could harm Lee Gon.

