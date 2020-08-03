The King: Eternal Monarch beats Crash Landing On You to become MOST watched K drama on Netflix in 2020 yet

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's The King: Eternal Monarch is the most-watched K-drama on Netflix in 2020. It's Okay To Not Be Okay stands second in line. The list also includes Crash Landing On You, Itaewon Class and Hospital Playlist.

Several Korean dramas released this year and became the talk of the town. However, it has been revealed that there was one drama that drew viewers from different parts of the world. The King: Eternal Monarch holds the record of the most-watched K-drama of 2020 yet. The series has been the 12th most-watched series overall, IBTimes reported. The show was dubbed as the most anticipated series of 2020 for it watched Lee Min Ho's return to the small screen after completing the mandatory military training.

Lee Min Ho starred opposite Kim Go Eun in the drama and their on-screen chemistry left fans begging for more. While Lee Min Ho's regal drama found the top spot, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's It's Okay To Not Be Okay was the second most-watched K-drama this year. IOTNBO was yet another anticipated series of the year for it watched Kim Soo Hyun also make his return to the small screen as the lead after his military training ended.

The third on the list is Hospital Playlist. The tale of five medical school friends played by Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do had drawn international attention with people from all over the world talking about it. The series is expected to return for a second season. Hospital Playlist was followed by Mystic Pop-Up Bar on the list. The webtoon adaptation revolves around a mysterious rooftop bar that serves both the living and the dead.

The top five list wrapped with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's Crash Landing On You. The 2019-2020 series revolving around a businesswoman from South Korea and a North Korean military officer moved the audience. Fans are awaiting news on Crash Landing On You season 2.

The list of most-watched K-dramas of 2020 also includes Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class, Hi Bye, Mama, Goblin, Extracurricular and Heart Signal. Which of these dramas have you watched? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho & Crash Landing On You's Hyun Bin have a breathtaking connection

Credits :IBTimes

Share your comment ×