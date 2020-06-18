The King: Eternal Monarch, Descendants of the Sun, Goblin or The Heirs; Which is Kim Eun Sook's best series?

Kim Eun Sook has some of the best K-Drama series in recent times. But if you had to pick between The King: Eternal Monarch, Descendants of the Sun, Goblin and The Heirs, which series do you think was her best work?

Writer Kim Eun Sook is undoubtedly one of the best South Korean writers in today's date. I would give anything to sit down and have a chat with her to understand how she comes up with such a variety of concepts for her shows. Take The King: Eternal Monarch as an example. The Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer revolved around the concept of parallel universe, pushing us to think with every episode. Eun Sook intertwined a love story with time travel and suspense to serve an interesting watch.

Speaking of interesting concepts, she also gave us Goblin. Formally known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, the fantasy drama revolves around a cursed immortal Goblin played by Gong Yoo. It stars Kim Go Eun as a bubbly school student who accidentally summons the Goblin. Viewers follow the events of the two then on. Goblin recorded a nationwide audience rating of 18.68% for its final episode.

While she experimented with fantasy, she also worked her magic around realistic concepts. Take Descendants of the Sun as an example. She set a beautiful love story of two military soldiers like it might have happened with someone somewhere. That show ruined love for me because now, I am waiting for a love story similar to Captain Yoo Si-jin and Doctor Kang Mo-yeon, played by Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. *Sobs*

Last in the list is The Heirs. Featuring a stellar star cast, with Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye leading it, put her skills in the spotlight. Not only does the show feature a brilliant example of how a show should be layered, it also goes to show how every supporting cast member, even though it exceeds the ideal number, can be given a platform to showcase their story and talent.

While we loved all the shows mentioned here, if you could pick one show written by Kim Eun Sook as her best series, which would it be? Vote and let us know.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×