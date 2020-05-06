The King: Eternal Monarch director APOLOGISES for controversial Japanese warship scenes in Lee Min Ho starrer

The King: Eternal Monarch mired with controversy yet again. This time, the Lee Min-Ho starrer in trouble for its Japanese warship shown in the series' episode 6.

The sixth episode of The King: Eternal Monarch featured a war sequence between the Kingdom of Corea and Japan. The subplot unfolded to convey that the Japanese warships breached into Corea's waters and paved the way to war. The battle also saw Lee Min-Ho dressed up in a crisp white uniform to lead the navy. While fans couldn't stop gushing over the actor's look, many viewers were enraged by the battleship in the naval war shown in the parallel universe on the episode.

Several viewers pointed out that the supposed "Japanese" warship appearing on the series, carrying the Japanese flag, share an extremely close resemblance with historically representative naval ship designs of the Korean navy. Addressing the controversy, The King: Eternal Monarch's director Baek Sang Hoon issued an apology.

As reported by AllKPop, the director explained his stand in his apology. "I absolutely did not mean to depict a Korean warship as if it belonged to Japan. We began filming for this scene some time back in mid-January, and originally, we planned to compete the scene by open sourcing reference materials. We made preparations to film our CG sources later toward the end of January overseas, before deciding to purchase any more necessary resources and go into 3D production. However, due to the COVID19 breakout, we were unable to travel overseas for reference filming. Later, the COVID19 situation worsened so that we could not even carry out necessary fillings in Korea. In the end, we sorted to purchasing reference materials for the 3D production," he explained.

The director confessed he wasn't able to differentiate between the two warships for he isn't professionally aware of the field. "I am not a professional, so I was not able to differentiate between the particular warship designs of each country and felt that they were all rather similar at first glance; furthermore, I should have checked more specific details regarding our purchased reference material but I failed to do so."

He apologised for his carelessness ad and assured that the scene will be change as soon as he can. "I sincerely apologise for causing viewers discomfort, due to my carelessness, failing to check necessary details and using the current situation as an excuse to cover for my error... I will edit the controversial scenes in question as soon as possible so that there will be no more discomfort in the drama's rerun episodes or VOD service content," he said.

This isn't the first time The King: Eternal Monarch has come under fire to its lack of research and representation. When the series began, fans pointed out that a temple similar to the temples in Japan featuring in the opening credits. Read all about it here: The King: Eternal Monarch mired in controversy due to opening credits; Makers of Lee Min Ho starrer apologise

