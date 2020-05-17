The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 10: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun's split catapult ratings; World of the Married rules

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 10 recorded a rise in viewership, as compared to the show's worse ratings recorded with episode 9. The World of the Married continues to shatter its own records.

There is finally some good news for fans of The King: Eternal Monarch. The SBS show has been struggling to stay sustain viewership every passing week. The graph has recurringly portraying weak numbers. With the premiere of The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 9, the Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer recorded an all-time low rating, leaving fans a tad worried. However, there was a hint of light amid the dark clouds when The King: Eternal Monarch episode 10 aired.

Spoilers alert: The new episode Lee Gon and Jung Tae-eul part ways after Gon discovers the threat his visit to the Republic of Korea causes. The Emporer of the Kingdom of Corea decides to tackle his traitor uncle Lee Lim after realising the threat he poses. The turn of events seems to have worked in favour of the show for the ratings recorded growth in the graph.

According to Nielsen Korea, The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 10 recorded an average nationwide rating of 6.4 per cent and 7.8 per cent for its two parts. This is a significant rise in viewership as compared to the rating the K-Drama recorded on Friday night with the ninth episode.

On Friday, with episode 9, The King: Eternal Monarch recorded 5.8 per cent and 6.3 per cent for its two parts, registering its lowest rating ever. Meanwhile, The World of The Married continues to shatter its own records. On Friday, it recorded 24.44 per cent rating, beating its own record of 24.33 per cent recorded earlier this month.

