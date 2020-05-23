The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 12 sees Lee Min Ho don the uniform & cook for Kim Go Eun

Episode 12 of The King: Eternal Monarch will feature Lee Min Ho donning the uniform and cooking for Kim Go Eun. Read on to know more.

After an intense episode 11 of The King: Eternal Monarch, the creators have given a glimpse of what will happen next. The last episode was a stunning showcase of Lee Gon and Jung Tae-eul’s unbreakable bond and how the love birds would do anything to support each other. In episode 11, Tae-eul was chased by Lee Lim's men, who were on a mission to capture her dead or alive. When her car ran out of gas, she called Lee Gon from a payphone and detailed everything that happened to her.

She revealed over the phone that he was abducted and brought over to his world. Later a truck tried to run over her, following which she saw a group of men running towards her, and all she had was a revolver with two bullets in it. Just when she thought she wouldn’t able to survive the night to see Lee Gon again, the love of her life arrives to rescue her. Tae-eul heard choppers and patrol cars traveling towards her. Lee Gon arrives as her knight in the shining armour and tells his men to save the woman at any cost because she would be their future queen.

In the latest stills of the upcoming episode, Lee Gon can be seen wearing a military uniform cooking a meal for an injured Tae-eul. He can be seen pampering his lady love after he almost lost her. In one of the stills, he can be seen washing the rice to prepare food for Tae-eul, Soompi reported. He sets the table with the meal and watches her with adoration as she digs in. He then joins her at the table and the two can be seen chatting about something. Clearly, the two will spend some quite time together, in the upcoming episode, after an intense action-packed night that left Tae-eul injured.

Meanwhile, another set of stills feature Luna and Lee Rim. After finding out about Luna’s existence in the last episode, Lee Rim abducts her and binds her with ropes to a chair so that she can’t escape. As Luna glares at Lee Rim with anger, he smiles at her frustration. It is quite possible that the two villains will eventually join hands to fight as a team. The upcoming episode will revolve around Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul’s adorable romance, and Lee Rim and Luna’s clash. It would be interesting to see how this love story will survive all the chaos the two characters are surrounded by. ALSO READ: PICS: BTS' J Hope visits Suga, Jin & Jungkook on Daechwita MV set along with coffee truck dedicated to AGUST D

