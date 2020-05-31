The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 13: Lee Min Ho starrer FINALLY answers 5 burning questions

The King: Eternal Monarch aired its 13th episode over the weekend. The Lee Min Ho starrer episode of the weekend answered numerous questions.

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered only one episode this weekend. However, it was enough to prove numerous theories doing the rounds on social media. The K-Drama played the comeback platform Lee Min Ho. The actor made his small television comeback following his military enlistment. Over the past 12 episodes, writer Kim Eun Sook carefully plotted numerous subplots of the revenge-romance drama. The loose ends paved the way to compelling theories and questions about time travel, doppelgangers, and more. The King: Eternal Monarch episode 13 finally answered a few questions.

Before we dive into the details of the episode, the article is packed with spoilers. With that warning, here are the five questions the episode finally answered:

- The Scars

There is finally an explanation towards those horrifying scars. For episodes now, Gon has experienced pain every time the lightning strikes. At first, it was presumed that the scars were a result of crossing the bridge between the two worlds, but Kim Go Eun's Jung Tae Eul did not have a scar when the lightning struck. Neither did Woo Do-hwan's Jo Eun-seob complain of the scar. But Prime Minister Goo Seo Ryung posed a scar when she visited Gon. It took Gon some time but he concluded that the scars popped up only on those people who's doppelgangers were killed.

- The Prime Minister

Speaking about the Prime Minister, while it was already confirmed that she has joined hands with Lee Min, it was during the 13th episode that the backstory of the dark union unfolded. While the previous episodes revealed that she crossed paths with Woo Do-hwan's Jo Yeong in the Republic of Korea, the new episode dropped jaws when it was hinted that Goo Seo Ryung crossed paths with detective Jung Tae Eul as well.

- The Mysterious Hospital

Last time Jung Tae Eul was suspicious about the hospital, the manager of the institute did not allow Tae Eul to enter the premise without a warrant. While the air of suspicion was obvious, the dirty secret was opened in the new episode. It was revealed that the hospital played a part in Lee Lim's vicious plan. Tae Eul comes across Jung Eun Chae's Goo Eun-a doppelganger at the morgue. But the hospital also seems to have housed a big secret with regard to Kang Shin-Jae.

- Court Lady

Although it was hinted that Noh Ok Nam, Head Court-lady, could be from the Republic of Korea in the previous episode, she confirmed the theory in the new episode. As she sat down to talk about the historic battle that split Korea to North Korea and South Korea, Noh Ok Nam informed Tae Eul about her past and her journey into the Kingdom of Corea. She revealed that Lee Gon and Lee Lim weren't the only ones who travelled through parallel dimensions and worlds. The court lady shared Lee Gon's grandfather also travelled between worlds. It was the then King who saved her from the war, after her family died in the battle, and gave her a new life in the Kingdom of Corea.

- Lee Gon's true saviour

The million-dollar question was finally answered in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 13. It had been long speculated that Lee Gon might have travelled time to save his past self. The new episode confirmed it. While they revealed the identity, they also explained Jung Tae Eul's ID card in the scenario. The new episode watched Luna pretend as Jung Tae Eul when she meets Gon for dinner. While the emperor is fooled by her identity for a while, he soon realises the truth and snatches away Jung Tae Eul's ID card that Lee Lim handed to Luna before she was planted in the Republic of Korea. The scene explains to Lee Gon and the viewers about the presence of the ID card at the spot of crime. Meanwhile, Lee Lim also realises that Gon time travelled to save himself.

While so many questions were answered, there were still a few questions left unresolved. From the answer to how did Gon discover the trick of time travel to the real truth behind Kang Shin Jae's past, the upcoming episode will answer the questions.

What did you think of The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 13? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho rewatches his scenes to make sure he delivers a flawless scene

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×