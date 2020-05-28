The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 13 SPOILERS: Stills reveal trouble awaits Lee Min Ho's Lee Gon in the new episode

New stills from The King: Eternal Monarch episode 13 hint at troubles knocking on the Palace doors, waiting for Lee Min Ho's Lee Gon.

The King: Eternal Monarch is fast pacing towards the finish line. With the episodes that aired last weekend, the plot intensified. The previous episode watched Lee Min Ho's Lee Gon announce the new queen of The Kingdom of Corea following Kim Go Eun's Jung Tae Eul having a near-death experience. The plot twisted further when Woo Do Hwan's Captain Jo Yeong spots Prime Minister Goo Seo Ryung in the Republic of Korea, hinting that she has not only crossed paths with Lee Lim but has also considered joining his menacing plan.

Although at the end of the 12th episode, makers teased that trouble awaits Woo Do Hwan's Jo Eun-sup but now, a few new heartbreaking stills hints that the upcoming The King: Eternal Monarch episodes could see Lee Gon also land in some trouble. In pictures shared by his team on Instagram, the actor is seen lying in the hospital bed. While we will have to wait until Friday night to find out what happened to the Emporer, it is safe to say, Lee Gon will bound back and avenge his father's death. Check out the pictures here.

Meanwhile, a theory is also making the rounds on social media that Noh Ok Nam, Head Court-lady, could be aware of the parallel universe. Citing the scene where she stops Lee Gon from explaining himself by suggesting that he is only following his destiny and when she interrogates Tae Eul in the final moments of episode 12 hint she is from the Republic of Korea.

"So my theory abt the eternal king monarch after watching 12eps are Noh ok nam might be the 1st one who opened parallel universe and brought manpasikjeok to the kingdom of corea & tell lee rim abt manpasikjeok that cause lee rim being a traitor and killed lee gon’s father," a theory on Twitter suggests.

