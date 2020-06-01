The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 14: Kang Shin Jae & Lee Lim have a secret connection in Lee Min Ho starrer?

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 13 confirmed numerous theories regarding the series. However, it also planted speculation regarding Kang Shin Jae and Lee Lim.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: The King: Eternal Monarch premiered its 13th episode over the weekend and answered numerous questions. The K-Drama, starring Lee Min Ho and Kin Go Eun in the lead, solved the riddles of Lee Gon's saviour, the scars and the court lady. While it gave us a better clarity of the series' mysterious plotline, it shifted our focus to one crucial supporting character. The man in discussion right now is Kang Shin Jae. In one of the previous episodes, it was revealed that Shin Jae did not belong to the Republic of Korea.

It was later revealed that Lee Lim brought Shin Jae from the Kingdom of Corea to the Republic on the day Lee Gon mourned the death of his father on national television. However, he was placed in the hands of a couple whose child was in a coma for a year then. Through the series, Shin Jae noticed that he was constantly being watched. However, the motive behind his swap in the parallel universe wasn't clear.

But it seems like the 13th episode might have dropped a few breadcrumbs about it. There were three events that played out in the recent episode that could explain Shin Jae's presence in the Republic of Korea. First, the scars. It was revealed that the scars grew only on those whose counterparts/doppelgangers in the alternate universe were killed by Lee Lim. Since Shin Jae did not complain of the scars, it means his doppelganger is still alive.

The theory can be further confirmed by the look at the hospital manager's reaction to Shin Jae appearance at the hospital. When Shin Jae walked into the hospital to check the patients, he also comes across a special room where he notices someone. Judging by the look on his face, it seems like he has finally crossed paths with his doppelganger from the Republic of Korea.

Second, Lim's interest in Shin Jae. He has assigned a person to take pictures of Shin Jae and constantly kept his mother from the Kingdom of Corea updated about his whereabouts. He also crossed paths with Shin Jae a couple of times on the series. While one of the previews had us thinking that Lim could harm Shin Jae, strangely, he has spared him.

These breadcrumbs have his thinking if Shin Jae could be Lim's illegitimate son and the baddie might be protecting him so that he could take his legacy ahead if and when Lim crowned as the king of Corea. It could also be possible because Lee Gon or the Court Lady has never mentioned about Lim's family. There is no telling if he was ever married.

Given these hints, we think Kang Shin Jae and Lee Lim could be connected. What do you think? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

