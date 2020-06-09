The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 15: Lee Min Ho's Lee Gon, Tae Eul v Young, Eun Seob; Which goodbye was emotional?

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 15 featured a few farewell scenes. But we want to know from you, which was that one farewell from the Lee Min Ho starrer that left you sobbing. Vote now!

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered its 15th episode over the weekend. With just one episode left of the Lee Min Ho starrer series, the pre-finale episode solved numerous mysteries regarding the show. From decoding time-travel to revealing the numerous traitors and Lee Lim's motive of bringing Kang Shin Jae to the Republic of Korea, there were many questions that were answered. However, the episode also left no dry eye by the end of it. There were a bunch of farewells that took place and each one of them was heartbreaking.

Let's begin with the obvious. Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul make some beautiful memories together after she was stabbed by Luna. After giving us numerous moments to cherish, Gon seeks Tae Eul's permission to return to the Kingdom of Corea and avenge his father and uncle's death. The heartbreaking scene tore us apart and had us praying that Gon and Tae Eul have a happy ending.

The second one was of Gon and Head Court Lady Noh Ok Nam. When the Emporer approaches her to bid her farewell, we couldn't help but reminisce about their bond from Boys Over Flowers but also shed a few tears for their bond on the show was precious.

The third and the most unexpected one, at least for us, was when Woo Do Hwan's Jo Eun Seob and Jo Young exchange their farewell notes before they break into a warm hug and tears stream down their faces. That scene left us weeping!

But which of the three scenes left you crying like a baby? Vote and let us know!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×