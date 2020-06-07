The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 15 Ratings: Lee Min Ho & Kim Go Eun's teary farewell had audience's hooked

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered its 14th and 15th episodes over the weekend. Here's what the ratings of the Lee Min Ho starrer look like.

South Korean viewers haven't warmed up to The King: Eternal Monarch. The K-drama series was deemed one of the most anticipated shows of the year, especially since Lee Min Ho was making his comeback following his military training. However, the national ratings have been lower than many previous shows Min Ho has starred in. The King: Eternal Monarch premiered its pre-finale episodes over the weekend. While the 14th episode recorded low ratings, the ratings spiked on Saturday, with the premiere of The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 15.

Nielsen Korea revealed The King: Eternal Monarch's 15th episode recorded "average nationwide ratings of 5.9 percent and 8.1 percent for its two parts," as reported by Soompi. The ratings have witnessed an increase as compared to the series' 14th episode. Friday's episode recorded nationwide ratings of 5.7 percent and 6.7 percent for its two parts. The numbers were lower than The King: Eternal Monarch's solo outing with 13th episode last week. The episode recorded average nationwide ratings of 5.6 percent and 7.7 percent for its two parts.

Before we proceed, obvious warning: SPOILERS AHEAD. The weekend episodes untangled numerous subplots of the series. While Lee Gon discovered the secret behind time travel and realised the people behind helping Lee Lim escape the night of the treason, he was also posed with the challenge to find his way to the present as he travelled for months through the no mans land.

Meanwhile, Tae-Eul had a near-death experience yet again as Luna stabs her and leaves her to die. However, she beats death and welcomes Gon with open arms at the hospital. The two make some wonderful memories, with Lee Gon drying her hair and taking care of her while she recovers before they exchange a teary farewell.

Gon realises Lim's real motives and decides to risk his existence by travelling back to the night of treason and killing Lim at the risk of killing his young self. Shin Jae's purpose in the Republic of Korea was also revealed while Woo Du Hwan left viewers teary-eyed as his twin roles bid farewell to each other.

What did you think of The King: Eternal Monarch ep 14 and ep 15? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho may have given away a HUGE spoiler & we can't stop screaming

Credits :Soompi

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×