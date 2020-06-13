The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 16 Reactions: Fans in literal tears and applaud the Lee Min Ho series ending

While fans were left gutted with the knowledge that there will be no more episodes of The King: Eternal Monarch to look forward to in the future, they were also happy with how Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan and Lee Jung-jin's 2020 K-drama ended.

We're still reeling from the fact that the popular 2020 K-drama, The King: Eternal Monarch has reached its end. Just a while back, Ep 16 was released as viewers were in for a roller coaster ride of emotions. As much as they thought that they were prepared for the climax, they really weren't! And there's a certain 'heartbreaking' major character death involved, which we won't spoil for the ones who are yet to catch up on the series finale. What made The King: Eternal Monarch extra special was the fact that it was Lee Min-ho's first big project post completing his military training.

It was also the mysterious 'parallel universe' storyline along with the gorgeous chemistry between Min-ho's Lee Gon and Kim Go-eun's Jung Tae-eul. Let's not forget Woo Do-hwan as the charming Jo Eun-seob, who was indeed the surprise package of the entire series. As was Lee Jung-jin as the devilish Lee Lim. After 16 episodes, fans were anything but ready to say goodbye to the show and flooded Twitter with messages while making the series, as expected, a worldwide trend. Moreover, fans were also appreciative of the ending and whether it was happy or sad, you'll just have to watch for yourself.

If you are yet to watch the series finale, *SPOILERS ALERT* in the tweets shown below as fans reveal what they felt about The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 16:

I thought that he's just an extra in TKEM but turns out to be this significant. THE BIGGEST PLOT TWIST OF 'THE KING: ETERNAL MONARCH' #TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/fv7UtyDsm3 — seo (@kdramajourn) June 12, 2020

#TheKingEternalMonarchFinale The King Eternal Monarch! Thank you for giving us a Happy Ending. I can finally be at peace because of this wonderful finale that they gave us. This show doesn't really disappoint people. THANK YOU TKEM! WE WILL MISS YOU ALL. pic.twitter.com/GUHWsDL52W — I'M NO ONE AND I'M JUST GIVING SHIZ ABOUT KDRAMAS (@kdrama___addict) June 12, 2020

The King Eternal Monarch spoiler without context SKSKSKSKSKKS u be the judge HAHAHAHAHAHAH#TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/y0cS7MBgB5 — CHOKE ME DADDY (@junewhor3) June 12, 2020

The King: Eternal Monarch really made us went through difficult times from this to this. I thank Kim Eunsook nim for curing our headaches perfectly #TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/bUntJHziSe — SUPER JUNIOR SUNGMIN #WhenWeWereUs (@leemaleemaay10) June 12, 2020

No one: Me after I finished "The King Eternal Monarch" that I'm watching every night and I can't move on #TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/my8gYRh6FV — Oppa News♡ (@oppanewss) June 12, 2020

The King: Eternal Monarch ep 16 "Just like that, we decided to love the fate that chose us" –King Lee Gon pic.twitter.com/DwwnKgqLEY — Stella (@crazymaxxxxxxx) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, via Soompi, Min-ho was appreciative of the fans for the outpouring of love and affection towards him and The King: Eternal Monarch gushing, "This drama is one that I started as an actor in my 30s, and I think it’ll become a time of nourishment that will decorate the next page in my future. Above all, I am grateful for the people I have met again and for the people I have met for the first time. I want to thank the fans, who have waited a long time, and the viewers."

