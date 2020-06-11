The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 16: Trouble awaits an emotional Kim Go Eun in finale; Is she calling Lee Min Ho?

The King: Eternal Monarch is set to premiere its finale episode this weekend. While we would love to see Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho's character receive a happy ending, it seems like a rocky road to the end for the two.

The King: Eternal Monarch is all set to premiere its finale episode this Friday. Fans brace themselves for an emotional weekend as they pray for Kim Go Eun's Tae Eul and Lee Min Ho's Lee Gon's fairytale ending. While we have to watch The King: Eternal Monarch's episode 16 to find out how the series could end, recent photos from the finale hint that it is not going to be an easy ride to the end for the on-screen couple.

SPOILERS AHEAD:

In the previous episode, Tae Eul manages to extract half of the Manpashikjeok from Kang Shin Jae in the hope to cross paths with Gon as the latter travels back in time to kill Lee Lim on the night of the treason. Judging by the photos shared by Soompi, the detective seems to have crossed the line but she lays unconscious with a gun in her hand and bloodstains on her jacket.

When she regains consciousness, Tae Eul is surrounded by strangers staring at her. She appears to be in the same bamboo forest as Gon was in when he made the call to cops in the Republic of Korea, as he travelled back to the future. In another still, she had a phone in her hand as she attempted to make a call to someone. Was she trying to contact Gon? We'll have to wait and watch.

As per the finale teaser, Tae Eul crosses paths with Gon in the Kingdom of Corea. However, the Emperor did not recognise her. Dressed in his navy uniform, Gon is seen walking past her. Check out the teaser here.

Do you think Tae Eul and Lee Gon will have their happy ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 15 Ratings: Lee Min Ho & Kim Go Eun's teary farewell had audience's hooked

Credits :Soompi

Share your comment ×