The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 5: Kim Go eun & Woo Do hwan on crossroads while Lee Min Ho kisses his lady love

The King: Eternal Monarch has experienced a bumpy start. However, Lee Min-Ho starrer has fans looking forward to the fifth episode. The King: Eternal Monarch ended with Lee Gon scooping off detective Jung Tae Eul from the Republic of Korea and taking her to the parallel universe he comes from. The trailer of The King: Eternal Monarch episode 5 reveals there is drama waiting to happen. In the short glimpse, a possible kiss between Gon and Tae Eul is teased.

If that isn't enough, another scene shows Captain of the Royal Guard of the Kingdom of Corea is skeptical about Tae Eul. There also comes a point when Jo Young and Tae Eul point guns at each other. Meanwhile, Noh Ok-nam is particular that Goon and Tae Eul are not spotted together in public. As the trailer progresses, it is hinted that Tae Eul has returned to her universe but has fallen in love with Gon. On the other hand, Uncle Lee Rim is up to no good.

Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, dropping ratings have been a worry for fans of the K-Drama show. According to Nielsen Korea, The King: Eternal Monarch premiered with a nationwide average of 10.1 and 11.4 percent viewership. However, it has failed to keep the pace going. The show saw a dip on Friday. The King: Eternal Monarch's witnessed a viewership of 7.8 percent (11th overall) and 9 percent (7th overall) or an average of 8.4 percent. The fourth episode recorded ratings of 8 percent (9th overall) and 9.7 percent (4th overall) or 8.85 percent on average.

