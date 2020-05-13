The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 9 Spoilers: Lee Min Ho sparks wedding rumours as he asks Kim Go Eun to move in

The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 9 Spoilers: The SBS drama hints that Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go Eun's Lee Gon and Jung Tae‑eul could take their relationship to the next level.

Love is in the air of the Republic of Korea and the Kingdom of Corea courtesy Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun. Through the last few episodes aired, love is blooming between Lee Gon and Jung Tae‑eul as they juggle between the two universe. While their adorable moments have been winning hearts, it seems like the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level. The trailer of King: Eternal Monarch of episode 9 has spilled the beans on their love story.

While there are a few subplots teased in the trailer, two new developments with regard to Gon and Tae-Eul's relationship have been revealed. The new trailer sees the emperor urging Tae-Eul to move to the Kingdom of Corea. As the character contemplates, rumours of the King's wedding spark in the Kingdom of Corea. While Lee Gon doesn't seem affected by the rumours. The trailer ends with Lee Gon and Tae-Eun share a kiss at her home.

Meanwhile, the SBS show has been drawing flak for numerous reasons. Last week, the show was in the spotlight over its Japanese warships. The director apologised for the misrepresentation. "I am not a professional, so I was not able to differentiate between the particular warship designs of each country and felt that they were all rather similar at first glance; furthermore, I should have checked more specific details regarding our purchased reference material but I failed to do so," he said in a statement, as per a Soompi report. "I sincerely apologise for causing viewers discomfort, due to my carelessness, failing to check necessary details and using the current situation as an excuse to cover for my error," he added.

