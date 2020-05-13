The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 9 Spoilers: Lee Min Ho sparks wedding rumours as he asks Kim Go Eun to move in
Love is in the air of the Republic of Korea and the Kingdom of Corea courtesy Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun. Through the last few episodes aired, love is blooming between Lee Gon and Jung Tae‑eul as they juggle between the two universe. While their adorable moments have been winning hearts, it seems like the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level. The trailer of King: Eternal Monarch of episode 9 has spilled the beans on their love story.
While there are a few subplots teased in the trailer, two new developments with regard to Gon and Tae-Eul's relationship have been revealed. The new trailer sees the emperor urging Tae-Eul to move to the Kingdom of Corea. As the character contemplates, rumours of the King's wedding spark in the Kingdom of Corea. While Lee Gon doesn't seem affected by the rumours. The trailer ends with Lee Gon and Tae-Eun share a kiss at her home.
Check out the trailer below:
Meanwhile, the SBS show has been drawing flak for numerous reasons. Last week, the show was in the spotlight over its Japanese warships. The director apologised for the misrepresentation. "I am not a professional, so I was not able to differentiate between the particular warship designs of each country and felt that they were all rather similar at first glance; furthermore, I should have checked more specific details regarding our purchased reference material but I failed to do so," he said in a statement, as per a Soompi report. "I sincerely apologise for causing viewers discomfort, due to my carelessness, failing to check necessary details and using the current situation as an excuse to cover for my error," he added.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Absolutely looovve this series!! All you haters out there of Kim Go Eun.. darn it, you bebo got nothing better to do aye..well if you arent a actress then shut it, you arent worth a penny to point out someone else's flaws.. just watch and enjoy..
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Eu amo o drama pela protagonista, ela é real, e bem desenvolvida, caracteriza bem uma detetive. Kim Go Eun, excelente atriz. Estou aqui por ela.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Lee Min Ho is the best....but im waiting eagerly for the Heirs2 my favorite Minshin chemistry❤️
Anonymous 16 hours ago
They look so good together,and i hope they marry in real life too.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
I dont think there's a good chemistry between the two shes so dull ,sorry just voicing my opinion. Loved to watch Min Ho in Boys Over Flower The Heir ,over and over and never get tired watching it bec there's always excitement EPISODE AND EPISODE, MAYBE PARTNER AGAIN WITH PARK
Anonymous 18 hours ago
I can see that you are really jealous of KGE. Did you say she is dull? Wow...that is ridiculous! She is the most wonderful and beautiful actress in Korea. You just don't know. I am sorry but I don't like your rude comment which makes me angry. Please be careful what you say because there are lots of KGE fans too.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
I love this series because it forces you to THINK. I also love the interaction btw KGE and LMH, because it is plausible. How would you feel if someone from another world confessed to loving you when you just met him/her? KGE's reaction is natural and true to life. Put yourself in their places; what would you do? Think about it.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
No. Only kge suits jung ta eul character. You jsut disappinted bcuz many people like u actually think bcuz she isn't pretty enough to be paired with lmh. She's a great takented actress, lmh is lucky to be able to work with her. Lmh's drama characters actually hardly grow and he plays typical lovey dovey drama. Now he's a mature man, she should grow. He should take different roles, different stories, he should challenge himself to work with various actors. If you don't like tkem just simply don't watch it snd stop bashing kim go eun.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
No chemistry at all. Kim Go Eun is not even suited to play the role of a detective. Its a shame coz this is Lee Min Ho's come back TV series.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
TKEM has a poor rating in Korea? Why? Do some Koreans wants a drama that full of flashing kisses on bed to aim higher rating? This is ridiculous? TKEM has a superb story for all they know though in a modern way as a King but the plot and the twist of the story are worth tailing like the excitement of what comes next and fear to who's side whom about the two types character.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Always looking forward to the new episode
Anonymous 21 hours ago
The last episode was meh
Anonymous 22 hours ago
I'm waiting for their wedding news in real life too
Anonymous 1 day ago
I dont care about the advertisement incorporated in the story, I just love the series and the actor Lee Min Ho. Thanks Netflix.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love this drama. It is killing me that I have to waiting for my episodes. I can't wait to binge watch the whole series again at the end. Lee Min Ho is lush and I don't know why people are attacking him. The man is the KING! Keep up the good work Netflix you constantly invest in new editing dramas. Bless you!
Anonymous 1 day ago
I am loving this drama more every week! It’s been a little tough to keep with the plot, but it’s such an involved story I look forward to every episode! The comedic dialogue is so well done and I think all actors are well cast. Great acting and great writing!
Anonymous 1 day ago
I don't care what other says about the actors, no chemistry between the lead . I love lee min ho and kim go eun. I love how they portray their character. I always excited for the next episode. I love....love...love...it.....also kuddos to their follow actors.superb acting all the cast....
Anonymous 1 day ago
I agree i find no problems with them at all and they really played their characters well ☺ best drama i have watched so far
Anonymous 1 day ago
Anonymous 1 day ago
some people saying its not a good drama but they keep on watching this drama what a haters ... i love kim go eun as an actress and also lee min ho, keep those haters be jealous no matter what i will keep on watching this drama until the end....
Anonymous 1 day ago
This show is awesome. Unique storey line makes it compelling and I can't wait for the next episode. I would love a hug from L Min ho
Anonymous 1 day ago
LEE MIN HO FIGHTING! IT WAS HIS 14TH ANNIVERSARY
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love this drama.♥️
Anonymous 1 day ago
The plot makes me think, think and think. I could easily give up but the cinematography and the acting of the team keep me glued and waiting for Friday and Saturday late nights are nerve wracking. The 2 sides of Lee Gon as the compassionate and strong leader and a scientist as against the gentle, sweet and expressive man in love is worth swooning. Tae-uel's slow realization of how she feels no matter how she hides it from her roughness, being logical or listening to her heart, had been heartwarming. Upon affirming that there is indeed a parallel universe and being realistic on how their relationship will be, she chose to be at the moment, no matter how obscure the future is for them. So she let it go flowingly. Heartwarming. But there is more to the plot that than the romance, a side story indeed.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love it especially the 2 leads non-standardized chemistry. Their eyes and body language betray how they feel for each other. Shipping them.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love this drama Lee min ho and Jeong tae ul are doing a great job
Anonymous 1 day ago
What a crappy plot
Anonymous 1 day ago
Never mind those who dont appreciate your drama. Many international fans like the drama as it is not a typical drama. We love it a lot. Actors and actresses are way good :) kudos! Dont take to heart sk ratings. Your fans outside sk are rooting for all of you
Anonymous 1 day ago
I appreciate much the artistry of KGE who showed eye and body language expressions which were on point. The plot and story telling make me think and think of what is to be unfolded each episode. Much weight though is give to the viewer how to integrate various scenes, conversations to fully comprehend what is happening. Each episode conveys and brings out feel good emotions as well as dismay to the villains' manipulation. The spark has been flowing progressively between the 2 poles apart couple. Let me see how their love will outgrow their differences. Not the stereotype and expected romantic couple that we are used too. Chemistry is going beyond the discriminatory standard looks.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Good opinion!I feel the same
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love this drama so much, the pureness of their relationship makes me want for more. Love LMH & KGE equally.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Concordo
Anonymous 1 day ago
I really like this show and all of its characters. But, I have to say this, the last Episode with the product adds, was a waste of time and took away from the drama. I'm an American and I have enjoyed other Korean K-Dramas!
Anonymous 1 day ago
The last two episodes were meh.
Anonymous 1 day ago
All Lee min Ho dramas are superb and he is super hot in every drama. But in this drama that spark is missing between the couple otherwise drama is good..
Anonymous 1 day ago
Love the drama. Not sure why Koreans are hard on them. It’s brilliant
Anonymous 1 day ago
Great I like this drama... Very entertaining
Anonymous 1 day ago
Wonderful drama, very entertaining, lije very real
Anonymous 1 day ago
I really love Lee Min Ho kdrama. Except his new one. I don:t feel her partner. No chemistry and spark at all.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Anonymous 1 day ago
Anonymous 1 day ago
I agree with you wholeheartedly! They're a wrong fit! The bodyguard and the head of the household have a better chemistry than they do
Anonymous 1 day ago
You just hate kim go eun for no reasons. Many are like you. Unfortunately judging a good drama just because you don't like the cast.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I think you are jealous of Kim Goeun. She is the best actress and I think she is making a perfect chemistry with LMH. I love KGE and because of her, I began to like LMH too.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Anonymous 1 day ago
Same here just watching this drama because of Lee Min Ho
Anonymous 1 day ago
What!!!! You don't know what you are saying infact she's the best character Lee min ho has acted with Keep slaying Go Eun
Anonymous 1 day ago
Me too! I am only watching the series because of Lee Min Ho. I agree there is no chemistry with the two of them at all. And her role does not even suit her.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I feel the same.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Are you sure?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Anonymous 1 day ago
They have no time to for feelings development through out the drama nor can they play hard to get bcos of their conditions.... I love it though.... But the drama has more to give than that
Anonymous 1 day ago
Watch the BTS