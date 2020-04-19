The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 1 & 2: Lee Min Ho and his white horse is all we need to get through lockdown

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered its first and second episodes on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The South Korean fantasy drama stars Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun in the lead.

Lee Min-Ho returned to acting after three years with The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor was MIA owing to his military service. While we missed him on the small screen, the South Korean actor made the wait worth it. Min-Ho united with Kim Go-Eun to star in the romantic fantasy drama premiered over the weekend. As the trailer already revealed, The King: Eternal Monarch revolves around parallel universes. One is ruled by a monarchy and the other follows a democratic system.

Min-Ho (who plays King Lee Gon) belongs to the monarchy world where he is the king of Corea (and our hearts). Whereas, Go-Eun plays a detective Jung Tae-Eul in the Republic of Korea. As the first episode aired on Friday night, Kim Eun-sook's writing skills were put on display from the word "go." The King: Eternal Monarch began by bringing the roof down, literally. I must confess: Ten minutes into the show, I was breaking my head for I was trying to wrap my head around the plot.

SPOILER ALERT:

The show began with a series of deaths that changed the course of history in Corea. Lee Gon witnesses his father's death by the hands of his traitor uncle, Lee Lim. Lim, played by Lee Jung-Jin, wants his hands on the powerful flute that could solve and destroy worlds over. However, Lee Gon foils his plans when he walks into the death scene and manages to slice the flute into two while injuring his uncle. The young boy almost meets a fatal end when a mystery man (or woman) saves his life. Lee Gon manages to grab hold of one half of the flute and the ID card with Jung Tae-Eul's name and photo on it.

Growing up, he invests time in his Kingdom but also constantly seeks for his saviour. Meanwhile, Lee Lim finds the doorway to the parallel universe and walks into the other universe. He understands that the parallel universe has the same people as the Kingdom of Corea. After he killed his brother from the Kingdom of Corea, he kills his twin from the Republic of Korea and brings Lee Gon from the parallel universe to an end. As time passes, Lee Gon finds the doorway to the parallel universe and meets Jung Tae-Eul. As the second episode progresses, Lee Gon learns about the Republic world and understands the concept of time travel. All this unfolds while Gon proposes to Tae-Eul to be his Queen in the Kingdom of Corea.

As Eun-sook played with our minds with the story, Min-Ho's appearance on the screen after three long years brings time to a standstill. He takes your breath away from the first scene - dressed in a black ensemble oozing the regal charm - to remind us why we fell in love with the Legends of the Blue Sea star in the first place. While my heart skipping several beats watching him rule the episode, it was evident that the military service has enhanced his presentation. He appeared a tad more mature and his body language oozed confidence.

Blame it on his role as the king but if given a choice between Legends of the Blue Sea and Eternal Monarch, I think I might want the new King in my life. If his presence wasn't enough, director Baek Sang-Hoon decided to give him a white horse and left me begging for a fairytale of my own featuring the handsome heartthrob.

If Min-Ho swept us off our feet, Go-Eun managed to bring us back to the ground with her detective act. The actress manages to draw your attention away from Min-Ho in scenes featuring her with such ease. The character is head-strong and practical, you almost feel like asking her, "How can you not believe this beautiful face's story?"

Lee Jung-Jin is outstanding as the dark Lee Lim. Not only does he successfully manages to get under your skin with Lim, but he also ignites a sense of fear with his mere presence in a few shots. I couldn't stop my heart from pacing when I watched him merely paint the walls of the Korean temple in the Republic of Korea.

While the recurring actors are definitely going to keep us hooked, I couldn't take Jeong Hyun-Jun out of my mind at the end of the first episode. The child actor, who plays the younger version of Lee Gon, delivers a remarkable performance, even if it lasted all of half an hour. With just two episodes into the show, The Kingdom: Eternal Monarch keeps you hooked. You find yourself trying to guess the saviour while falling in love with Min-Ho all over again. Should you give The Kingdom: Eternal Monarch a watch? We'd recommend you should. The show is available on Netflix.

