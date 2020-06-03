The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 14 SPOILERS: Lee Min Ho's Lee Gon cracks time travel; Tae Eul's fate sealed?

The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 14 teaser has teased numerous spoilers. This includes Lee Min Ho's Lee Gon travelling back in time, the fate of Kim Go-Eun's character Jung Tae Eul and more.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: The King: Eternal Monarch is set to premiere its 14th episode this weekend. The 13th episode ended on a cliffhanger note. The last weekend's solo episode answered numerous questions which included the truth about the scars, the Prime Minister, and more. However, the last few minutes left jaws dropping. Fans watched Lee Min Ho's Lee Gon fall prey to Kim Go-Eun's Luna, Jung Tae Eul's doppelganger. On the other hand, Tae Eul discovers the body of Prime Minister Koo Seo-Ryeong's doppelganger at the mysterious hospital.

Now, the new promo has teased yet another nerve-racking episode in the making. In a new promo released, The King: Eternal Monarch shares numerous spoilers. Here are five spoilers that have been teased:

1. Lee Goon rushed to the hospital:

After Luna poisoned the Emporer of the Kingdom of Corea, the new promo revealed that Captain Jo Young rushes Gon to the hospital. For those who've forgotten, Young wanted to have a drink with Gon at the hotel. There are possibilities that he discovered his king lay unconscious and Luna escaped the crime scene. In photos shared last week, Gon was admitted to the hospital but he was conscious.

2. Lee Lim's third doppelganger?

As the trailer proceeds, Lee Lim meets someone who looks exactly like him. This raises numerous questions about the doppelganger's identity for in the first episode, Lim was seen killing his counterpart in the Republic of Korea and using that body to fake his death in the Kingdom of Corea. Does Lee Lim decode time travel before Lee Gon and visits his past self?

3. Jung Tae Eul's fate:

The heartbreaking teaser might have hinted that there might not be a happy ending waiting for Jung Tae Eul and Lee Gon. The teaser sees Jung Tae Eul cross paths with Luna. Fans would remember that Luna hinted if she crosses paths with Tae Eul, one of them had to die. If the makers are abiding by this and judging by the teaser that Luna stabs Jung Tae Eul, it seems like JTE could be in serious trouble. However, there are chances Gon might turn as a saviour and they might have a happy ending, just like the 11th episode. To top it off, Lee Min Ho shared a few pictures on his Instagram that hinted at a positive ending, probably even a wedding.

4. The unknown phonebooth:

In the teaser, Min Ho's Lee Gon stands in between a forest of bamboos. While one could think that the Emperor might have discovered the portal that Lee Lim accessed, it could also mean he solved the mystery of the time travel. In the previous episode, it was confirmed that Gon saved himself from Lim's attack decades ago. While the mystery of the bamboo forest will unfold in the upcoming episode, stills from the episode also reveal Gon comes across a phone booth. In pictures shared on Instagram, it was teased, "Lee Gon traces back to the night of rebellion! There are lots of mysteries left. Whether the chase will continue, who tried to make a call at the phone booth, etc. But time passes too slowly." Check out the photos here.

5. Reliving the night of rebellion:

The new teaser has confirmed that viewers will revisit the events of the first episode. While the first episode played out from junior Gon's perspective, the revisit will be from the Emporer's perspective, resolving numerous questions. It wouldn't be surprising if the makers leave the episode on a cliffhanger note and unveil the suspense in the 15th episode.

What do you think will happen in The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 14? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

Meanwhile, the team wrapped filming last week. In a statement, Hwa & Dam Pictures said, "Filming [for ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’], which began in October of last year and continued over eight months, was completed on May 28. We would like to thank the cast and crew, who did their very best for the new and different parallel-universe fantasy romance ‘The King: Eternal Monarch,’ one more time for their toil."

"The drama’s unpredictable and endlessly eventful story will continue to unfold in the remaining four episodes. Please stay tuned until the very end," the team added.

