The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 3 Trailer: Lee Gon & Jung Tae Eul argue over the existence of parallel world

Netflix has finally released the trailer of The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 3. It shows Lee Gon and Jung Tae eul arguing about the existence of parallel worlds.

After a very successful premiere of The King: Eternal Monarch, Netflix has finally treated the fans to the trailer of the K-Drama’s third episode. In the first two episodes, the creators introduced us to the two universes -- The Kingdom of Corea and the Republic of Korea – and the lead characters of the show, Emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) and Police Detective Jung Tae-eul (played by kim Go Eun). After giving us the basic idea of the parallel worlds, the next episode will dive deeper into the plot.

The 33-second-long clip features Lee and Jung arguing about the existence of the parallel worlds. The trailer starts with Lee telling the detective that he has missed her for the last 25 years and tries to explain to her the concept of the parallel universes, which Jung refuses to acknowledge. However, now that she knows about the other world, it would be interesting to see how she will come to terms with reality.

The clip also features Sin-jae recognizing the seal from the Republic Of Korea. In another scene, the Head Court Lady finds Jung's ID in Lee's possessions and asks someone to find out everything about her. On the other hand, the emperor's Chief Royal Guard Jo Young can be seen missing him as he tries to find Lee. It would be interesting to see if he will find the passageway to the other universe and finally reunite with the emperor. The thirst episode will hopefully also explain the meaning behind Lee’s scar. ALSO READ: BTS Rewind: When Namjoon aka RM was asked to choose between being the leader of the septet or going solo

Credits :YouTube

