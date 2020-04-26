The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 4: Fans turn Lee Min Ho into hilarious memes; Twitter begs for episode 5

The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 4 aired on Saturday. The events of the episode left fans begging for episode 5 while a few turned Lee Min-Ho's scenes into perfect memes.

The King: Eternal Monarch aired its third and fourth episodes. Goes without saying, the K-Drama became the talk of the (Twitter) town soon after both the episodes aired. Through the two episodes, fans watched Lee Min-Ho returning from the Republic of Korea to the Kingdom of Corea. He also made a quick visit to the Republic and visit Kim Go-Eun again. The fourth episode ended with Min-Ho's Lee Gon swooping Jung Tae-Eul's off her feet and seat her on his majestic horse as they made their way to Corea.

While there were several talking points of both the episodes, especially the cinematography when time stands still for Lee Gon, a few fans picked out few of their favourite Min-Ho moments and turned them into hilarious memes. The most popular one being the one where Min-Ho is seated Tae-Eul's yard, by his white horse. Another moment comes from the time Min-Ho's fictional character announces he's single. There were also several tweets begging for the fifth episode.

Check out a few memes below:

me thinking of a username in twitter be like : #TheKingEternalMonarch

The King Eternal Monarch pic.twitter.com/q91wCMX6Uk — kdrama moots (@kdramaking_) April 25, 2020

Actual representation of myself when Lee Min Ho said he's single: pic.twitter.com/JhyexXE7kf — The King: Eternal Monarch #TKEMIsHere (@yourkdramaqueen) April 21, 2020

me while waiting another friday-saturday for the king eternal monarch ep 5. Nabitin ako~ pic.twitter.com/ZECVP2azxw — Jhoana Marie ⁷ (@joabeybii) April 25, 2020

a boy tying their girls hair is so romantic and there's Lee min ho pic.twitter.com/Wh0oRh7xLr — kdrama buddy (@kdramahoney) April 22, 2020

he doesn't even know which day of the week it is this is literally me during this quarantine #TheKingEternalMonarch pic.twitter.com/jf7SlcucVX — kdrama lover (@kdramasforlife_) April 25, 2020

when you're actually the lead but youre also the third wheel??#thekingeternalmonarch pic.twitter.com/FD4ViqkW1v — j (@zaoldycks) April 24, 2020

if lee minho will be imprinted in paper bills then i guess i will save more #thekingeternalmonarch pic.twitter.com/e3TnAcYELG — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) April 25, 2020

What do you think of these memes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, fans cannot stop talking about episode 5. The fourth episode teased the events of the new episode. This includes Kim Go-Eun interacting with the members of the royal family. She shares scenes with Kim Young-ok and Woo Do-hwan.

Although the show has aired only four episodes, The King: Eternal Monarch has already found itself in a controversy. The SBS show was under fire over its opening credits. Read about it here: The King: Eternal Monarch mired in controversy due to opening credits; Makers of Lee Min Ho starrer apologise

On the other hand, viewers also found a mistake in the first episode. Read all about it here: The King: Eternal Monarch: Fans point out a huge error in Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's led K Drama

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×