The King: Eternal Monarch episode 7 trailer: Woo Do Hwan walks into the parallel world with Lee Min Ho

The trailer of The King: Eternal Monarch episode 7 is out and it features Woo Do Hwan walking into the parallel world with Lee Min Ho. Check it out.

The creators of The King: Eternal Monarch have released the trailer of the 7th episode of the show. In the previous episode, Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and Detective Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go Eun) shared various intimate moments. However, he is later called to perform his duty as a King when a surprise naval attack from Japan take place, putting an end to their dinner date. Meanwhile Tae-eul makes a major breakthrough in her murder case. Later in the episode, Lee Gon returns to Tae-eul.

In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Lee Gon can be seen worrying about the detective. “Has something happened to you? Were you threatened by someone?” he can be seen asking her. Reacting to his question, Tae-eul asks if something that that is going to happen. Meanwhile Lee Gon finds out that his uncle, who had committed a treason by killed the king is still alive. It also seems like Lee Gon brings his Chief Royal Guard Jo Young along with him to the other world. The two can be seen riding their horses in the bamboo forest.

Check out the trailer here:

In another scene, Jo Yeong can be seen pointing his gun at someone who looks just like him. And it seems like it is all taking place in the other universe. Meanwhile Lee Gon continues to flirt with Tae-eul. “My heart is in need on consolation. So I will hold your hand,” he tells Tae-eul while holding a giant soft toy. With all the drama going on in their lives, their heart-melting romance will continue to leave us with butterflies. ALSO READ: Vote: Lee Min Ho & Park Shin Hye, Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo, who is the best K Drama couple

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×