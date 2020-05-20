The King: Eternal Monarch: Expert suggests Lee Min Ho starrer should focus on THIS to draw more viewers

The King: Eternal Monarch marks the first show Lee Min Ho is appearing in after his military enlistment. While the show was one of the most anticipated series, it has not lived up to the expectations.

The King: Eternal Monarch has been struggling to retain viewers. The Lee Min Ho starrer Korean drama has been recording an unstable viewers' rating in South Korea. The SBS show recorded its worst rating over the weekend with the premiere of its ninth episode on Friday. However, the graph rose a little on Saturday, with the premiere of the tenth episode. Nevertheless, the most anticipated show of the year hasn't matched up to the expectations, bowing down to its competition The World of the Married.

While Pinkvilla already listed down a few observations that might have impacted the viewership, pop cultural critic Ha Jae-geun shared his thoughts on the show. Jae-geun told The Korea Herald that there are two factors playing against the show's success. "It’s a romance drama, but the love between the two lead roles isn’t at the forefront. The story unfolds at a relatively slow pace and the parallel world is too complex to understand," he said.

Apart from these two factors, The King: Eternal Monarch has also been mired with controversies. First, they were called out for confusing Korean elements, like the temple, with Japanese-like elements. To top it off, the director was called out for misrepresenting warships in one of the battle scenes. While the makers have apologised for the misrepresentation, it has impacted the viewership.

The critic shared his tips that could improve the viewership. He said, "It’s hard to find some clever, creative conversations and catchy soundtracks in ‘The King,’ that the writer has presented so far. I think the show needs to focus more on romance and speed up the pace to attract more viewers in the remaining episodes."

What do you think the makers could do to improve viewership? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

