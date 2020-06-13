The King: Eternal Monarch finale rating: Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun’s series ends on a good note

Popular K drama The King: Eternal Monarch starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun aired its finale episode on June 12. Here's what the ratings of the episode looked like.

Fan-favourite 2020 K-drama reached its climax with Ep 16 on June 12. The popular fantasy romance drama series starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun received love from across the world as the fans said goodbye to their favourite characters. According to Soompi, the Korean drama ended with nearly identical nationwide viewership ratings to its second last episode. The series scored average nationwide ratings of 5.8 percent and 8.1 percent for its two parts, Nielsen Korea reported.

It is safe to say that The King: Eternal Monarch is one of the most popular K-dramas out there. It was the mysterious 'parallel universe' storyline and Min-ho's Lee Gon and Kim Go-eun's Jung Tae-eul heart-melting romance the kept the fans glued to their screens. Watch the characters grow and following them around on their adventures for 16 episodes, the fans were not ready to say goodbye to the show. As the series concluded, it left the fans in a pool of happy and sad tears when it ended.

The finale episode was a total sob fest and featured some heart-shattering deaths. What made The King: Eternal Monarch extra special was the fact that it was Lee Min-ho's first big project post completing his military training. After watching the last episode, the fans flooded social media and showered the series with love and appreciation. They gushed about the episode and even expressed their thoughts on it, sharing if they found the ending happy or sad.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 16 Reactions: Fans in literal tears and applaud the Lee Min Ho series ending

Credits :SoompiYouTube

Share your comment ×