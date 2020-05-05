The King: Eternal Monarch: From Gravity to Maze, songs to listen from the Lee Min Ho starrer series

From Maze to Gravity, 4 songs to hear from Lee Min Ho and Kim Go-Eun starrer The King: Eternal Monarch.

The popular South Korean television series The King: Eternal Monarch starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go-Eun premiered in April and became one of the household shows in no time. The fantasy romance drama revolves around Lee Min Ho as Emperor Lee Gon, trying to close the doors to a parallel world which was opened by demons while Kim Go-Eun as detective Jung Tae Eul leaves no stone unturned to protect the people and the one she loves. Emperor Lee Gon's white horse Maximus also plays a pivotal role in the series.

With the concept of a parallel world, audience's favourite white horse, exquisite locations and the star cast, the show has been topping the TRP charts, but the romantic drama is certainly not the same without its gripping songs and charming melodies in the background score that are perfectly able to convey the mood of each scene. For now four songs are known that are part of this soundtrack, but as the story progresses we will discover other songs that will join the plot. From Gravity to Maze, here are the songs from The King: Eternal Monarch that you must listen to:

I Just Want To Stay With You

A song that fits the romantic angle in the series. The lyrics of the track convey that no matter what, a lover just wants his beloved to be by his side.

Gravity

The melody talks about the attraction between two people who are head over heels in love with each other.

Maze

The song expresses longing and describes how a lover is exhausted in his search and only wishes to reunite with his better half. No matter how difficult the path is, he wishes to walk with his love.

Orbit

The song expresses a commitment to stay close to the person you love since you are willing to do the same and do not wish to go anywhere if it has to be without them.

