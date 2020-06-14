The King: Eternal Monarch: Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jung's Backstreet Rookie to follow Lee Min Ho starrer

Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch completed its run on SBS last Friday. The channel has confirmed Backstreet Rookie will occupy the spot.

After three months of theorizing, bawling, and cheering, The King: Eternal Monarch comes to a happy end. The Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer followed the journey of Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul's parallel universe love story while Gon plotted against taking revenge from his uncle Lee Lim, who killed Gon's father. The 16-episode journey ended on Friday. As Tae Eul and Gon left fans bittersweet with their ending, SBS announced the show that would be taking up The King: Eternal Monarch's spot starting next week.

It has been revealed that Backstreet Rookie will start airing at 10 pm KST on SBS. The show stars Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung in the lead. The show also stars idol-turned-actresses Han Sun Hwa and LABOUM‘s Solbin in among the cast members. The highly anticipated show sees Chang Wook play Choi Dae Hyun, a clueless branch manager of a convenience store. Yoo Jung will play Jung Saet Byeol, a rookie part-timer at the store. The series is based on a webtoon.

Meanwhile, The King: Eternal Monarch ended its run on the small screen with good ratings. The finale garnered a nationwide viewership of 5.8 percent and 8.1 percent for its two parts, according to Nielsen Korea. The finale watched the numerous subplots tie-up. Not only did we learn about Tae Eul and Gon's fate, but we also see Jo Yeong start his fairytale love story while Jo Eun Seob also experiences his happy ending with Myeong Na-Ri. Check out the fans' reactions here: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 16 Reactions: Fans in literal tears and applaud the Lee Min Ho series ending

