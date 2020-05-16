The King: Eternal Monarch Spoilers: Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun to create heart fluttering romantic scenes

In the upcoming episodes of The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun will set the stage on fire as they will create heart fluttering romantic scenes

While Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) started their alliance in order to take down Lee Rim (Lee Jung Jin), little did they know that their alliance will blossom into love. Yes, as both Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) investigate Lee Rim’s case, and spend time with each other, as fate had it, they start to develop feelings for each another. But what is interesting here is that while Lee Gon confessed the feelings from their first encounter, Jung Tae Eul didn’t realize her feelings for Lee Gon but sooner than later, once Jung realized the fact that she loves Lee, she goes ahead and expresses her love for him as she says, “I love you,” and what happens next is plain romance.

Now in the upcoming episodes of The King: Eternal Monarch, viewers will witness a lot of romance as Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul will share some heartfelt romantic scenes against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. Just like any other romantic story, Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul, too, are madly in love with each other, and are totally loving each other’s company. From holding hands to chit-chatting and expressing their profound feelings for each other, Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul will surely win hearts with their chemistry.

ALSO READ | The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 9 Spoilers: Lee Min Ho sparks wedding rumours as he asks Kim Go Eun to move in

As per reports, the romantic scene between Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul was filmed in April in Paju of Gyeonggi Province. While filming the scenes, Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul made sure that there was no sense of nervousness on the set and before starting the shoot, Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul made sure that they were well prepared and enacted the scene in a manner that audiences are left with no choice but to fall in love with their love and emotions. Well, what is amazing is that in the upcoming episodes of The King: Eternal Monarch, viewers will get to see heart-fluttering scenes by the lead actors, and their chemistry is definitely going to the highlight in the upcoming episodes.

Check out The King: Eternal Monarc trailer below:

Credits :Soompi

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×