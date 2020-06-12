The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun & Woo Do Hwan share BTS photos & it's all things bittersweet

The King: Eternal Monarch premieres its 16th episode tonight. Ahead of the finale, Lee Min Ho, Kim Go and Woo Do Hwan shared a few behind-the-scenes stills.

The King: Eternal Monarch premieres its 16th and final episode tonight. The Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer has garnered love from international audiences with every episode's release. While fans are eager to know how Kim Eun-sook brings the curtains down in the finale episode, Min Ho, Go Eun, and Woo Do Hwan are already getting us emotional about the finale with their Instagram posts. The trio has been flooding our social media timeline with numerous behind-the-scenes photos.

In photos shared by Min Ho, the actor is seen lazing around on the sets. The first set of photos sees the actor reclined on pieces of furniture set at the filming location. The actor seemed tired as the cameras caught him relaxing in between shots. In another post, Min Ho was seen pouting with Do Hwan with bloodstains on his face.

On the other hand, Go Eun was filmed seated on a bench surrounded at a picturesque location from the sets. The actress swings by herself while one of the people on the sets sneakingly records her solo time. She also shared a picture from the sets yesterday peeping through the window and watching the production team prepare for a scene while the beautiful cherry blossoms tree completes the frame. Do Hwan shared a selfie to remind fans about the last episode.

Check out the photos below:

Min Ho's agency MYM Entertainment also shared the photos from the sets. Check them out here. The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 16 premieres at 10 KST tonight.

