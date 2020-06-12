  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun & Woo Do Hwan share BTS photos & it's all things bittersweet

The King: Eternal Monarch premieres its 16th episode tonight. Ahead of the finale, Lee Min Ho, Kim Go and Woo Do Hwan shared a few behind-the-scenes stills.
13177 reads Mumbai
The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun & Woo Do Hwan share BTS photos & it's all things bittersweetThe King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun & Woo Do Hwan share BTS photos & it's all things bittersweet
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The King: Eternal Monarch premieres its 16th and final episode tonight. The Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer has garnered love from international audiences with every episode's release. While fans are eager to know how Kim Eun-sook brings the curtains down in the finale episode, Min Ho, Go Eun, and Woo Do Hwan are already getting us emotional about the finale with their Instagram posts. The trio has been flooding our social media timeline with numerous behind-the-scenes photos. 

In photos shared by Min Ho, the actor is seen lazing around on the sets. The first set of photos sees the actor reclined on pieces of furniture set at the filming location. The actor seemed tired as the cameras caught him relaxing in between shots. In another post, Min Ho was seen pouting with Do Hwan with bloodstains on his face. 

On the other hand, Go Eun was filmed seated on a bench surrounded at a picturesque location from the sets. The actress swings by herself while one of the people on the sets sneakingly records her solo time. She also shared a picture from the sets yesterday peeping through the window and watching the production team prepare for a scene while the beautiful cherry blossoms tree completes the frame. Do Hwan shared a selfie to remind fans about the last episode. 

Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ggonekim on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#더킹영원의군주 하는시간이 언제오나~ 왜 안오나~ 빨리오지

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 우도환 (@wdohwan) on

Min Ho's agency MYM Entertainment also shared the photos from the sets. Check them out hereThe King: Eternal Monarch Episode 16 premieres at 10 KST tonight. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch: After Lee Min Ho starrer, Woo Do Hwan could LEAD a new drama

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement