The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho looks like a model in snaps; Kim Go Eun looks gorgeous styling her hair

Taking to Instagram recently with their mesmerising posts were The King: Eternal Monarch co-stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun. While Min-ho shared candid photos chilling like a model on the streets of Korea, Go-eun too shared a candid snap looking ethereal while getting her hair styled.

It's been a few months since fans had to say a bittersweet farewell to The King: Eternal Monarch, which may not have gotten terrific numbers in the ratings game but still has a cult following. Besides the intriguing storyline about a parallel universe, it was the tantalising chemistry shared between the main leads; Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon, the fierce leader of Kingdom of Corea and Kim Go-eun as Jeong Tae-eul, the feisty lieutenant, which tugged at many heartstrings. Fans immediately started shipping the pair as a real-life couple though for now, it's just a rumour.

As for the latest updates on what the co-stars have been up to since saying goodbye to The King: Eternal Monarch, there is their Instagram pages for fans to obsess over. When it comes to Min-ho, the 33-year-old actor shared a series of snaps on IG recently in which he looks nothing short of a model posing on the streets of Korea. The Boys Over Flowers star looked handsome AF in a grey windbreaker jacket which was paired with baggy track shorts, white sneakers and a black snapback worn backwards. Moreover, Min-ho adhered with the safety precautions and donned a black mask.

On the other hand, Go-eun just a while back shared a candid snap on IG looking ethereal while getting her hair styled by staff members. With the pink floral backdrop, we see the Goblin star deep in thought while looking comfy in a grey cardigan. "Memories," the 29-year-old actress captioned her IG post along with a heart emoticon.

Check out Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun's latest IG photos below:

We adore this good looking pair and how!

Would you like to see Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun in another drama after The King: Eternal Monarch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram

