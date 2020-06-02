The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho may have given away a HUGE spoiler & we can't stop screaming

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho might have revealed a huge spoiler from the series with his recent photos on Instagram.

We cannot stop screaming our guts out and we thank Lee Min-Ho for the sudden outburst of emotions. The actor, who is currently starring in The King: Eternal Monarch, has been posting numerous photos over the past few months from the sets of the show. However, the actor might have just given away a huge spoiler with regard to the ending of the series. In a series of photos shared by the Korean star on his Instagram, it seems like Lee Gon and Jung Tae-eul might have a happy ending.

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD: In a new Instagram post, the actor shared three photos from the behind-the-scenes. The picture sees Min-Ho dressed in a black and white ensemble while goofing around on the sets. While the actor looks as adorable as one could get, it is the surrounding that has caught our attention. The actor is seen running down an aisle surrounded with white chairs and golden satin ribbons. At the end of the aisle, a seating arrangement has been made that looks like a place for a King and Queen to take their place and address the people in the room. While there is no confirmation, the setup hints at a possible wedding in the making. Check out the photos below:

What are your theories regarding the pictures? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, the 13th episode of The King: Eternal Monarch watched Lee Gon fall victim to a false identity. The Emporer was tricked into believing Luna is Jung Tae-eul. While he realised his mistake, Luna had already poisoned Gon. A still from an upcoming episode revealed he was admitted to the hospital but was awake.

