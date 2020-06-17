  1. Home
The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho reportedly the most followed Korean actor on social media

The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho is undeniable among the most popular South Korean stars. The actor's agency has now said he is the most followed Korean actor on social media.
13756 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 04:01 pm
Not only did he reign the Kingdom of Corea on The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho is also ruling the social media space. The South Korean actor already had a huge fan following courtesy of his numerous shows. This includes The Heirs, Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, Personal Taste and Legend of the Blue Sea. Min Ho was enlisted for military training. When he returned, fans showered him more love and watched his recently wrapped show The King: Eternal Monarch. He starred oppoisite Kim Go Eun. 

While the show was popular in numerous countries, it seems that the show further propelled his social media image. As reported by Hellokpop.com, Min Ho's agency MYM Entertainment has revealed the charming actor boasts of 17.3 million followers on Facebook. He has over 16.6 million Instagram followers. On Twitter, the actor is followed by 3 million Twitter users. These stats make him the most followed South Korean actor on social media. 

Min Ho recently thanked his fans for showering him and The King: Eternal Monarch with unconditional love. As reported by Soompi, the actor said, "This drama is one that I started as an actor in my 30s, and I think it’ll become a time of nourishment that will decorate the next page in my future," he said. "I want to thank the fans, who have waited a long time, and the viewers," Min Ho added. 

He prayed for his stay healthy during these tough times. "Don’t grow tired during these times, and I really hope you stay healthy. I’m rooting that you will nicely walk the path that you have chosen for yourself. As for me, I will do my best in every moment and go forth firmly with each step," Min Ho said. 

