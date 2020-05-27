The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho reveals his favourite compliment; Woo Do Hwan enjoys Itaewon Class' song

The King: Eternal Monarch cast Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Jung Eun Chae, and Kim Kyung Nam came together to spill some interesting beans.

The cast of The King: Eternal Monarch came together for a game of Jenga with the team of Netflix. Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Jung Eun Chae, and Kim Kyung Nam try their best to keep the Jenga in place while answering numerous questions about themselves and the SBS drama they star in. While the gang had a ball filming the special segment, actors Min Ho and Do Hwan a few interesting insights into their lives.

First up, Min Ho! The actor was asked what his favourite line from the K-Drama was. The actor revealed it was when Lee Gon asks Jung Tae Eul to come with her to the parallel universe. "Come with me to my world," the dialogue translates in English. The actor was also asked what is the one compliment he enjoys hearing. Min Ho revealed he loves when people say, "Your eyes are beautiful."

Do Hwan also revealed his biggest charm. The actor said that the look in his eyes is his biggest charm. Do Hwan was also asked, "What's a song you've been enjoying lately?" The singer revealed, as per the video translation, "The theme song of Itaewon Class, sung by Gaho. I like it." The song, titled Start, has been popular even after the series ended. The actor, who plays a double role in the series, also asked if the five cast members were a band, what would be his role. While Min Ho helped by suggesting that he could be the bodyguard, given his role on the show, Do Hwan felt he would be better as the manager of the band.

