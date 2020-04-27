The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho riding his white horse through busy streets is a feast for your eyes

The King: Eternal Monarch: A BTS video shows Lee Min-Ho ride Maximus through the busy streets of Korea. Check out the video below.

Forget my Prince Charming on a white horse, we want Lee Min-Ho on a white horse and we want him now! The South Korean actor made his television comeback with The King: Eternal Monarch earlier this month. With four episodes down, the actor and his white horse have been one of the biggest talking points of the show. While we cannot get enough of the on-screen king and his regal ride, a few lucky fans witnessed the actor riding the horse during the filming of the K-Drama.

A fan took to social media and shared a video of Min-Ho riding through the streets. In the video shared on Twitter, Min-Ho sports his regal black ensemble with his diamonds intact. It seems like the scene in making was a part of the first episode. Fans would remember the first episode ended with Min-Ho's Lee Gon making his way into the parallel universe and meeting Kim Go-Eun's Jung Tae-Eul. The actor comfortably directs he directs Maximus through the busy streets of Korea as onlookers watch the scene unfold.

Watch the video below:

What did i just see ; Lee Min Ho , The King Eternal Monarch pic.twitter.com/qyAc9rmTPV — k drama (@kdramafeels4) April 21, 2020

Appearing on SBS' Access Showbiz Tonight, Min-Ho spoke about his relationship with the white horse. "He's so cute. His nose gets red sometimes," he pointed out before he added, "He even eats the lemon candy I really like. When filming ends, I eat one, and he eats one."

Min-Ho also urged producers to allow Maximus run free between takes. "When the filming for the cut is over, let Maximus free for a while. He's getting stressed out," he shared. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

