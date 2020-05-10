The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho starrer mentions BTS in Episode 8 and ARMY goes gaga

After IU, The King: Eternal Monarch mentions BTS in its eighth episode to leave ARMY happy.

The King: Eternal Monarch aired its seventh and eighth episodes over the weekend. The Lee Min-Ho and Kim Go-Eun starrer unfolded several subplots, including Woo Du Hwan's Captain Jo Young crossing the bridge to the parallel universe and Min-Ho's Lee Gon inching a step closer to Lim Min's plans. While Min-Ho, Du-Hwan and Go-Eun dominated the weekend, Jung Eun-Chae's Prime Minister Goo Seo-Ryung also had everyone's attention. But it was a scene featuring the actress in the eighth episode that left the BTS ARMY jumping with joy.

In the eighth episode, Prime Minister Seo-Ryung receives a newspaper allegedly from her family. The main page features US President Donald Trump meeting North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. As she opens the paper, several incidents from the Republic of Korea featuring the publication. Now, a newspaper in Korea couldn't be complete without featuring BTS. Although the Bangtan Boys aren't featured in the piece, the headline read, "BTS takes the world by storm," with the article detailing, "BTS who makes the world's heart beat, charts on Billboard Main Album Chart for 10 consecutive weeks, fixed into the US Billboard Chart.. writing a new history of K-Pop".

It is no secret that The King: Eternal Monarch's writer Kim Eun Sook likes BTS. This isn't the first time that she has included a BTS reference on the show. BTS has been previously mentioned in her show Mr. Sunshine where Jungkook's name appeared in one of the episodes. The BTS mention had ARMY members going gaga. They took to Twitter to express their joy over the mention. Check out the reactions below:

OMG BTS on The King: Eternal Monarch. Helpsnhs BTS are literally everywhere skskssks pic.twitter.com/UijtvMA2uW — (@euphoriatay) May 9, 2020

OMG BTS WAS MENTIONED IN THE KING: ETERNAL MONARCH EP 8!!!! pic.twitter.com/M6Gvlmbca5 — Kriti⁷ CITY OF LOVER (@namjesustaylord) May 9, 2020

Once again, Kim Eunsook put @BTS_twt on her latest kdrama, episode 8 of The King: Eternal Monarch for her daughter who is an ARMY. I love supportive moms. pic.twitter.com/JbsJO7XhgT — kae icon Twibbon on (@illegirl_kae) May 10, 2020

ahhh the inevitable bts reference in the king eternal monarch finally showed up kim eun sook always puts one into her dramas pic.twitter.com/S4m70CIxi4 — (@xYati25x) May 9, 2020

I’ve been waiting for the BTS reference in The King: Eternal Monarch and we finally have it! pic.twitter.com/PmSNYjmGZC — Tori B⁷ (@xxtoritothemaxx) May 9, 2020

hello i was watching #TheKing_EternalMonarch and screamed when i saw this bts is everywhere PERIOD pic.twitter.com/zTYHpBvmcn — taekook⁷ (@gukluvstae) May 9, 2020

#BTS @BTS_twt appeared on The King Eternal Monarch newspaper form as Prime Minister Koo goes through what she is seeing on #TheKingEternalMonarch Episode 8. ANOTHER ABSOLUTE WIN FOR US KDRAMA ARMYS pic.twitter.com/UXExr4azql — Eun⟭⟬⁷ (@myjamsaregone) May 9, 2020

I cannot believe Netflix never let me screenshot anything at all this whole time BUT IT ONLY WORKED WHEN I SCREENSHOT THIS, BTS APPEARED ON THE KING ETERNAL MONARCH ?????????? pic.twitter.com/eyJJsc576E — ً(@baeyondbts) May 9, 2020

The BTS mention comes a weekend after the show referred to IU on the show. Read all about it here: The King: Eternal Monarch fans lose it when Kim Go Eun mentions IU in the Lee Min Ho starrer

What did you think of the new The King: Eternal Monarch episodes? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

