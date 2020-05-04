The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho starrer mocked for subpar CGI quality in episode 5

The King: Eternal Monarch viewers were left unimpressed by the show's CGI quality in its fifth episode.

The sun isn't shining so bright on The King: Eternal Monarch. Over the weekend, SBS dropped two new episodes of the Lee Min-Ho headlined South Korean drama series. The two episodes propelled the storyline forward with several subplots opening up. There were several talking points that toughens the wait for The King: Eternal Monarch's Episode 7. However, Korean fans of the show cannot forgive the makers for a particular scene from episode 5. Fans felt the scene was at par with mediocre Chinese dramas.

The scene in discussion features Min-Ho and Eun-suk travel through a fantasy world where they spot a red balloon stranded in the middle of nowhere. King Lee Gon explains that the universe doesn't have air, water or any form of life. As the two actors rode Maximus through the CGI created land, fans pointed out that the quality of the scene was not at par with other K-Dramas they have seen.

"I can't believe that Kim Eun-suk's drama became like this," a fan wrote on Theqoo.net. "It's a scene you can do if you want to do well, but after all, it doesn't have any cameras, so it becomes a synthetic finish," pointed out another fan. "Wow, it looks like a real Chinese drama," another online user wrote. "Wherever the production cost is spent," questioned a viewer. Fans also pointed out that there was something wrong with Maximus in the shot. "Don't the horse proportions look okay? When synthesized, does maxi mousse skin look so shaggy that it looks awkward?" a fan wondered. "Crazy Eun-suk is also shocked to see this," a fan wrote, referring to the writer.

While the CGI has fans questioning the quality of the show, fans are also questioning if this could affect Eun-Suk's career. The writer has several acclaimed projects under her belt. This includes her series Goblin. With The King: Eternal Monarch not matching up to the level of her previous series, fans are expressing their concern. "Eunsuk is ruined like this," commented a viewer. "I can't believe that Kim Eun-suk's drama became like this," added another. "It seems like this is the worst drama in the history of Eunsuk," a comment read.

This isn't the first time that The King: Eternal Monarch has received flak for an episode. When the series began, the makers were in trouble after they featured a temple in the opening credits inspired by the Japanese culture. The producers issued an apology after the issue caught fire on social media.

"In the case of the two-story wooden pagoda, we used features of Korean Buddhist temples and Chinese royal palaces as the base to make a fictional wooden pagoda, and we have verified that some features of a Japanese temple were used in the process. It was clearly our mistake, no matter the reason for it, for us to have not paid close attention to every detail in the process of designing the fictional world of the Korean Empire, and we sincerely apologize," the statement from Hwa & Dam Pictures read.

"The production team will immediately correct this, and we will make sure that you feel no discomfort when watching the show from episode 3 onwards. We will also correct this in the reruns and video-on-demand services for episodes that have already aired," they added.

Fans also noticed that there was an error in the first episode. The series kicks off with Lee Gon almost dying by the hands of his uncle Lee Min. Min pierces a sharp object into his neck in the attempt to kill him. While the establishing scene shows the villain pierces the object on the left side of Gon's neck. However, as the episodes unfold, the scar is placed on the right side of the neck. The mistake also became a talking point on social media. Read more about it here: The King: Eternal Monarch: Fans point out a huge error in Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's led K Drama

To top it off, the dropping ratings in the second weekend also left fans of the Korean actor worried about the future of the show. We feel, apart from the controversies and reactions, there could be other reasons behind the weak ratings of the show: The King: Eternal Monarch: Are these the reasons why Lee Min Ho starrer is witnessing low TV ratings?

