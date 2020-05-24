The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 12: Lee Min Ho starrer records low rating amid Kim Go Eun's near death experience

The King: Eternal Monarch witnessed a fall and rise in ratings over the weekend as Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun continue their attempts at wooing the audience.

There is no way to sugarcoat this. The King: Eternal Monarch hasn't been the best K-drama of 2020. While international viewers have mixed reviews of the show, South Korean viewers have given their verdict with the help of ratings. After a stellar start back in April, owing to numerous factors including Lee Min Ho's return to the small screen following the end of his military enlistment, the SBS drama couldn't take off as expected. With rocky ratings, fans have been debating if this show deserves a watch.

WARNING: Possible Warnings Ahead: It seems like the show has very few loyal viewers in South Korea. Nielsen Korea reveals, The King: Eternal Monarch witnessed a huge dip on Friday, with the premiere of the 11th episode. The drama recorded its worst ratings on Friday with the episode scoring an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent and 6.6 percent.

However, the turn of events on Friday, featuring Kim Go Eun, watched the return of viewers on Saturday. The 11th episode ended with Min Ho's Lee Gon announcing Go Eun's Jung Tae Eul will be the Kingdom of Corea's queen. He made the announcement as he watched her almost die after escaping the goons of Lee Lim, who managed to draw her into the Kingdom.

The new episode watched Gon continue to avenge the death of his father and uncle while he showered Tae Eul with love. It appears that his thirst for avenge and his love for the soon-to-be queen played in the favour of the show. The 12th episode of The King: Eternal Monarch witnessed a rise in viewership. The Saturday night episode recorded average nationwide ratings of 6.1 per cent and 8.1 per cent.

What did you think of the two episodes of The King: Eternal Monarch that aired over the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch: Expert suggests Lee Min Ho starrer should focus on THIS to draw more viewers

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×